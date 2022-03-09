Game Updated! - Version 220803D

Version 220803D

As promised, we will be keeping to a weekly update Schedule. After last week's Hotfix, this is the first regular Battle Cry of Freedom update. In this update, we have implemented a few community-requested features as well as a new map. However, most importantly, we continued our work on improving graphics performance.

There is more to come, but we all have to take one step at a time. Stay tuned for next week's update!

New Features:

- Added a new map: Canyon.

Added server setting for destroying sapper spawns after X spawns (500 turns this feature off).

Added server setting for reloading on the move.

Added server setting for reload speed multipliers.

Bots can now destroy Pioneer-placed items. For Commander Battles, we added a new command, ordering your bots to destroy any Pioneer-placed items in the area.

Changes and fixes:

- Improved destruction particle effect performance.

Improved Smoke destruction particle effect performance.

Improved Cannon Smoke particle effect performance.

Improved hit particle effect performance.

Improved blood splat particle effect performance.

Improved Terrain performance on various maps.

Improved physics performance in general.

Improved performance of the player position and input data reading on client by 4 times.

Improved performance of the player script by 25%

Improved performance of movable objects.

Reduced Server Bandwith usage by 5%

Tweaked bullet damage and accuracy for various rifles.

Changed accuracy and damage values of single-shot pistols.

Updated some server strings.

Updated some old strings.

Changed non-Commander Battle Union and Confederate Bots to Attacking and Defending Bots.

Fixed ragdolls being invisible on join.

Changed sandstorm weather effects.

Changed how ghost sapper props rotate when outside of building range.

Fixed an error related to players.

Changed how transparent callouts and orders are displayed while looking through Binoculars.

Leaving the scoreboard now clears the search bar.

Server mutes are now temporary, just like temp bans.

If capture progress on the Key Capture Area for attackers is positive, even if the Area isn't neutral, the round will continue.

Changed the height Sapper Spawns check for when placing.

In Battle, Commander Battle, Duel, and Deathmatch the troop menu will appear rather than the spawn menu. The spawn menu is no longer usable in Battle and Commander Battle.

Buffed bonus damage from flags

Fixed sliding doors sliding in strange directions.

Hopefully fixed a bug causing players to be stuck aiming their musket up in the sky.

Fixed CB in the scene editor not using the saved maps setting.

Thank you! Stay tuned for next week's update!

/Flying Squirrel Entertainment