Game Updated! - Version 220803D

Version 220803D
As promised, we will be keeping to a weekly update Schedule. After last week's Hotfix, this is the first regular Battle Cry of Freedom update. In this update, we have implemented a few community-requested features as well as a new map. However, most importantly, we continued our work on improving graphics performance.
There is more to come, but we all have to take one step at a time. Stay tuned for next week's update!
New Features:
- Added a new map: Canyon.
- Added server setting for destroying sapper spawns after X spawns (500 turns this feature off).
- Added server setting for reloading on the move.
- Added server setting for reload speed multipliers.
- Bots can now destroy Pioneer-placed items. For Commander Battles, we added a new command, ordering your bots to destroy any Pioneer-placed items in the area.
Changes and fixes:
- Improved destruction particle effect performance.
- Improved Smoke destruction particle effect performance.
- Improved Cannon Smoke particle effect performance.
- Improved hit particle effect performance.
- Improved blood splat particle effect performance.
- Improved Terrain performance on various maps.
- Improved physics performance in general.
- Improved performance of the player position and input data reading on client by 4 times.
- Improved performance of the player script by 25%
- Improved performance of movable objects.
- Reduced Server Bandwith usage by 5%
- Tweaked bullet damage and accuracy for various rifles.
- Changed accuracy and damage values of single-shot pistols.
- Updated some server strings.
- Updated some old strings.
- Changed non-Commander Battle Union and Confederate Bots to Attacking and Defending Bots.
- Fixed ragdolls being invisible on join.
- Changed sandstorm weather effects.
- Changed how ghost sapper props rotate when outside of building range.
- Fixed an error related to players.
- Changed how transparent callouts and orders are displayed while looking through Binoculars.
- Leaving the scoreboard now clears the search bar.
- Server mutes are now temporary, just like temp bans.
- If capture progress on the Key Capture Area for attackers is positive, even if the Area isn't neutral, the round will continue.
- Changed the height Sapper Spawns check for when placing.
- In Battle, Commander Battle, Duel, and Deathmatch the troop menu will appear rather than the spawn menu. The spawn menu is no longer usable in Battle and Commander Battle.
- Buffed bonus damage from flags
- Fixed sliding doors sliding in strange directions.
- Hopefully fixed a bug causing players to be stuck aiming their musket up in the sky.
- Fixed CB in the scene editor not using the saved maps setting.
Thank you! Stay tuned for next week's update!
/Flying Squirrel Entertainment
