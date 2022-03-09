 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Battle Cry of Freedom update for 9 March 2022

Game Updated! - Version 220803D

Share · View all patches · Build 8338778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 220803D

As promised, we will be keeping to a weekly update Schedule. After last week's Hotfix, this is the first regular Battle Cry of Freedom update. In this update, we have implemented a few community-requested features as well as a new map. However, most importantly, we continued our work on improving graphics performance.

There is more to come, but we all have to take one step at a time. Stay tuned for next week's update!

New Features:
- Added a new map: Canyon.

  • Added server setting for destroying sapper spawns after X spawns (500 turns this feature off).
  • Added server setting for reloading on the move.
  • Added server setting for reload speed multipliers.
  • Bots can now destroy Pioneer-placed items. For Commander Battles, we added a new command, ordering your bots to destroy any Pioneer-placed items in the area.

Changes and fixes:
- Improved destruction particle effect performance.

  • Improved Smoke destruction particle effect performance.
  • Improved Cannon Smoke particle effect performance.
  • Improved hit particle effect performance.
  • Improved blood splat particle effect performance.
  • Improved Terrain performance on various maps.
  • Improved physics performance in general.
  • Improved performance of the player position and input data reading on client by 4 times.
  • Improved performance of the player script by 25%
  • Improved performance of movable objects.
  • Reduced Server Bandwith usage by 5%
  • Tweaked bullet damage and accuracy for various rifles.
  • Changed accuracy and damage values of single-shot pistols.
  • Updated some server strings.
  • Updated some old strings.
  • Changed non-Commander Battle Union and Confederate Bots to Attacking and Defending Bots.
  • Fixed ragdolls being invisible on join.
  • Changed sandstorm weather effects.
  • Changed how ghost sapper props rotate when outside of building range.
  • Fixed an error related to players.
  • Changed how transparent callouts and orders are displayed while looking through Binoculars.
  • Leaving the scoreboard now clears the search bar.
  • Server mutes are now temporary, just like temp bans.
  • If capture progress on the Key Capture Area for attackers is positive, even if the Area isn't neutral, the round will continue.
  • Changed the height Sapper Spawns check for when placing.
  • In Battle, Commander Battle, Duel, and Deathmatch the troop menu will appear rather than the spawn menu. The spawn menu is no longer usable in Battle and Commander Battle.
  • Buffed bonus damage from flags
  • Fixed sliding doors sliding in strange directions.
  • Hopefully fixed a bug causing players to be stuck aiming their musket up in the sky.
  • Fixed CB in the scene editor not using the saved maps setting.

Thank you! Stay tuned for next week's update!
/Flying Squirrel Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Battle Cry of Freedom Content Depot 1358711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.