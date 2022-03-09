 Skip to content

Blender update for 9 March 2022

Blender 3.1 Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blender Foundation and the online developers community are proud to present Blender 3.1, a solid update to an already outstanding release.

Blender 3.1 takes a major leap in performance:

  • Metal GPU backend support contributed by Apple for computers with M1 processors and AMD graphics cards
  • GPU acceleration for Subdivision modifier
  • Faster mesh editing
  • Asset Browser indexing
  • Image Editor support for large images
  • Improved speed of .obj and .fbx export
  • Better multi-threading, node tree evaluation and reduced memory usage in Geometry Nodes
  • Plus many more performance improvements all over the board. New animation tools in the Graph Editor, new nodes for procedural modeling in Geometry Nodes, user interface improvements, Video Sequencer editor, Grease Pencil, hundreds of bug fixes and so much more.

Explore the [release notes](blender.org/download/releases/3-1/) for an in-depth look at what’s new.

Blender wouldn’t be possible without its amazing community, and thanks to the over 2900 individuals and organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.

Happy Blending!

The Blender Team
March 9th, 2022

