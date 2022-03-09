Blender 3.1 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8338714 · Last edited 9 March 2022 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Blender Foundation and the online developers community are proud to present Blender 3.1, a solid update to an already outstanding release.

Blender 3.1 takes a major leap in performance:

Metal GPU backend support contributed by Apple for computers with M1 processors and AMD graphics cards

GPU acceleration for Subdivision modifier

Faster mesh editing

Asset Browser indexing

Image Editor support for large images

Improved speed of .obj and .fbx export

Better multi-threading, node tree evaluation and reduced memory usage in Geometry Nodes

Plus many more performance improvements all over the board. New animation tools in the Graph Editor, new nodes for procedural modeling in Geometry Nodes, user interface improvements, Video Sequencer editor, Grease Pencil, hundreds of bug fixes and so much more.

Explore the [release notes](blender.org/download/releases/3-1/) for an in-depth look at what’s new.

Blender wouldn’t be possible without its amazing community, and thanks to the over 2900 individuals and organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.

Happy Blending!

The Blender Team

March 9th, 2022