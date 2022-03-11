Update 2.2 is LIVE! Item rarity system and new ghost rush gamemode!

It has been a long month but we are finally ready to bring you a new iteration of RoboSquare. In this update, we are introducing several new mechanics to extend the gameplay and make it more enjoyable.

As always we are open for feedback and urge you to send us a message on discord if you see any weird behavior or would like to suggest a change.

Ghost Rush Gamemode

Three sumo maps can now be played in ghost rush mode! Survive for three minutes while respawning ghosts run towards you from all directions. It is said that only the select few can survive the full length of the timer.



Merge Items to Increase Rarity

If you have a stack of items lying around, then you are in luck! RoboSquare now has 4 tiers of item rarities for most items that are available through the in-game shop. Three items of one rarity level can be combined to make a single increased rarity item. Pump up your bot from normal to bronze to silver to gold and finally to ruby level to be the best looking on the battlefield.



Three New Customization Sets

Adding thousands of new combination possibilities are three new sets. Two of which were proposed by the discord community through a competition that earned them hundreds of scrap! Check them out and upgrade their rarity to see all set possibilities.



Place Marker

Out with the old and in with the new! The stars system has now been replaced with an exact place marker for the end screen in sumo and race game modes. We are also showing the race position and amount of sumo players left in the top right corner while the match is running.



New Invite Options

Now you can generate an invite code or link to get others to join your lobby. There is no limitation of needing to be friends on Steam. Additionally, the host can prevent anyone else from sending out lobby invites.



For anyone interested in the full list of changes and bug fixes here is our official change log!

Very soon we will be directly interacting with the discord community on the features to include in the next update. If you'd like to put in your vote join our server by following the below link.

Fizzostia Team 🤖