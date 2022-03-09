EA v0.43.3 hotfix notes.

This minor update focused on feedback from some players who were struggling with the economy.

-Default taxes increased by 20%. Tax multipliers on game difficulties have been changed to +20% in easy game mode, 0% in Normal game mode, and -20% in hard game mode.

Since this update may cause players who manage the game economy well to feel that the game is easy, in the next updates, we can be make the starting economy is easy, but progressing is a little harder by increasing production building upkeeps etc.

We need your feedback on this.