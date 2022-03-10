The 2nd Major Update "Beyond the Border" is Now Live!

Hi Kingdom Builders!

After countless refining and beta testing, we are proud to announce our second major update.

We've been told you'd like to see a brand-new culture, fresh gameplay styles, more multiplayer interactions, expanded global resources, quality of life improvements, and yes, some military actions — Now here they are!

See the updates below or find out right away by clicking the PLAY button now :)

New faction: “The Emirates”

Distinct in-game design and animation.

Expanded interactions with other players

Conquer: Vassalize, Raid, Raze or Conquer enemies. Plunder other countries’ riches to make your nation wealthy at their expense.

Introducing military gameplay

Command 17 unique units from 6 branches of your military, each with its own strategic advantages.

More global resources & improvements