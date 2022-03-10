 Skip to content

Kingdoms Reborn update for 10 March 2022

The 2nd Major Update "Beyond the Border" is Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Kingdom Builders!

After countless refining and beta testing, we are proud to announce our second major update.

We've been told you'd like to see a brand-new culture, fresh gameplay styles, more multiplayer interactions, expanded global resources, quality of life improvements, and yes, some military actions — Now here they are!

See the updates below or find out right away by clicking the PLAY button now :)

New faction: “The Emirates”
  • Distinct in-game design and animation.
  • Master traders: -20% trading fee.
  • Oasis builders: Able to use Sand to construct buildings, but suffers from -50% wood-cutting yield.
  • Desert-born: Starts with Sheep Ranch instead of Forester. Miner’s Fortune replaces Wheat Seeds as a Starting Card option. Has access to techs and buildings adapted to desert living.
  • Balance: Default faction (The Duchies) gets a +5% research speed bonus.
Expanded interactions with other players
  • Conquer: Vassalize, Raid, Raze or Conquer enemies. Plunder other countries’ riches to make your nation wealthy at their expense.
  • Disrupt: Build Spy Nests and Spy Centers to steal resources and kidnap foreign citizens.
  • Cooperate: Enjoy mutual bonuses with allies by building Embassies, Foreign Quarters, and Hotels in their territory. Build Caravansaries to enhance trade routes.
  • City states: Neutral, single-province cities are now scattered throughout the map.
  • Smarter AI: Better city planning, less likely to die off, and faster at growing their economies. The AI now progresses through the eras like players.
  • Customize your leader: Choose between different factions, colors, icons, and portraits.

Introducing military gameplay
  • Command 17 unique units from 6 branches of your military, each with its own strategic advantages.
  • Garrison military units to decrease Steal Card effectiveness.
  • Build Forts to protect your provinces from raiding.
More global resources & improvements
  • Fertility: Oasis, Irrigation Pump.
  • Food: Pita Bread, Cactus Fruits, Agave, Spices.
  • Luxury: Dates, Tequila, Toilet Paper, Carpets.
  • Animals: Roaming animals can be captured, traded, and displayed in zoos for bonuses.
  • Ancient Wonders: 4 unique wonders to discover and claim as your own. Provinces with an Ancient Wonder benefit from an increase in Appeal, province income and Hotel effectiveness.
  • Artifacts: Raid Ruins and Ancient Wonders for Artifacts to display in Museums for bonuses.
  • Card Buildings: Zoo, Museum, Card Combiner.
  • Influence-based buildings: Manipulate global commodity prices with the World Trade Office and get city-wide bonuses with a Policy Office.
  • Quality of life: Non-Rectangular Farms, Centralized Auto-Trade Screen.

