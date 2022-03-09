Bug Fixes.
-
Fixed an issue caused by a miss use of frames in math causing alt-tabbing and low or high fps to be causing different math results mainly during alt-tabbing would cause happiness, hunger, a thirst to drop rapidly.
-
Fixed duplication issue with pastures where the animal would be killed. Resources would then be taken to the warehouse. The worker would return to harvest the body and then return to the warehouse with more resources.
-
Can now cancel the orders placed in the blacksmith.
-
Unpausing sets the game back to the previous game speed.
-
Clicking off merchant unpauses the game to the previously set time.
-
Improved pasture movement.
-
Improved tailor movement.
-
Improved cobbler movement.
-
Improved general animal movement speed.
-
Pasture slaughter animation timings improved.
-
Fixed cow and chicken animation speed.
-
Fixed issue with hunter.
-
Fixed issue with the tailor.
-
Fixed issue with pasture animal slaughtering knife.
-
Fixed blacksmith building collisions.
-
Fixed issue with illness and freezing.
