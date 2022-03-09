Reverted Achievements

Yeah, so the achievement community decided to come after me due to the difficult nature of the two new achievements. Frankly, it was a stupid decision of me to add achievements after the game launched in the first place. But now, achieving any of the new secret endings will change the particles of your main menu to a gold color! Reminder that if you can still prove that you beat Quackcore Mode, then you're still eligible to receive the almighty Cilantro+ role on the Discord server!

Oh yeah, I also made Duck Simulator 1's remake available from the beginning of the game. There was way too much confusion surrounding that. No, you DON'T need to download an entirely separate game to unlock this achievement!

See you all around!