AI War 2 update for 9 March 2022

4.002 Macrophage Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.002_Macrophage_Live.21

This one is on the main branch and the beta branch. If you have any issues, you can always go back to most_recent_stable, or most_recent_stable_beta to get the prior build.

The macrophage have been essentially braindead on the beta branch since September, and nobody noticed it until we came out of beta. Poor unpopular phages! They are all fixed back up now, so that's nice.

There are a number of various bugfixes in this one, and one of those is related to how gamecommands were seemingly getting corrupted on MP clients some of the time. The fix to the flicker in the hacking sidebar items is also really nice.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

