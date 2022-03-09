 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 9 March 2022

Early Access v0.8.3 update

Last edited by Wendy

Add new champion - the second champion in first Arena.
Add new function- you can swap weapons in non-fighting.
Add new BG M- the second BGM in first Arena.
Add new event - Perfect Replica
Add new function - you can remove the trap.
Add new card - Double Take
Add new weapon - Giant Hammer
Add new weapon - Stone Shield
Add new item - Root Potion

Update a part of the Kill coins will get by game progress.
Update the price of Upgrade Stat from item.
Update Power Moves recharges after every fight.
Update Ignite - Remove need expend Burn.
Update the damage number can show for thousand digital now.
Update you can view Arena when you in select card UI.

Fixed some bugs.

