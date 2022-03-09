Early Access v0.8.3 update

Add new champion - the second champion in first Arena.

Add new function- you can swap weapons in non-fighting.

Add new BG M- the second BGM in first Arena.

Add new event - Perfect Replica

Add new function - you can remove the trap.

Add new card - Double Take

Add new weapon - Giant Hammer

Add new weapon - Stone Shield

Add new item - Root Potion

Update a part of the Kill coins will get by game progress.

Update the price of Upgrade Stat from item.

Update Power Moves recharges after every fight.

Update Ignite - Remove need expend Burn.

Update the damage number can show for thousand digital now.

Update you can view Arena when you in select card UI.

Fixed some bugs.