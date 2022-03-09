Forts Ranked Multiplayer - Season 15 Champions!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

G'day Forts fans!

At last, the season 15 results. We apologize for the delays, it's been very busy around here and we needed all hands on deck getting ready for what's coming. Ready for what we can't quite say just yet, but we hope you'll come aboard as Forts embarks on a grand new voyage.

On to the results. Season 15 welcomed a new addition to the ranked map pool. The winner of Forts Map Making Contest III, Pyro's Battlegrounds 1v1. And season 15 also welcomes a pair of first time medalists to the podium. In silver position we have mcc72k who had previously cracked the top ten on a pair of occasions, finishing as high as 8th in Season 12. And in bronze we have Amburulo, whom you may recognize for their fearless dedication to Magnabeams as one half of team Danke Merkel who also took bronze in Tournament XXII.

In first place for a record 6th time is none other than EtaN who also took 2nd place in Tournament XXII as part of team Seep with teammate Matteo.

While the top 3 places receive Gold, Silver, and Bronze, every player finishing within the top 20 will receive a Season 15 Medal. Congratulations!

1v1 Leaderboard

EtaN

mcc72k

Amburulo

Bowser

von Richthausen

Noha

Teutonick

KnuffigesPuffi

YumKaaX

Mech70

SharpSwordEdge

Matteo

Cloud_

Kriegseule

botaN

bl00dparasite

Domy

Finn

Firework

hchaos

Season 16

Season 16 is already well underway and will run through March 31st.

Discord

If you haven't already, join our Forts Official Discord server for discussions on weapons, strategies and modding with our friendly and helpful community!

Cheers,

EWG