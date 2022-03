Share · View all patches · Build 8336904 · Last edited 9 March 2022 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy

*Issues where players are incorrectly subjected to disconnection penalties will be resolved in a later update.

Changed Area Description of Change

■General

・Added display settings in the options menu.

・Added keys that can be used hot keyed for the keyboard.

Improved Functions

About resolved issues

・Resolved crashes when starting the game under certain conditions.