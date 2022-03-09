UPDATE - Ver. 1.2.2

Hello people!

I made a new update adding one more tool which would be AI(Artificial Intelligence) Speed, the speed changes who has the AI style mechanics.

Why that?

Well, not everyone has the same computer. On each computer model it can run fast and slow, some people have already complained about enemy speed because his speed was normal on mine and on others super fast. So I put slow mode and I noticed a youtuber said that the enemy was very slow.

It came to my mind "If I create a speed mechanic inside the configuration will it work?"

I did that and lucky I had previous annotation of the old speed. players can choose the speed of the AI.

Print:

