Patch - 0.7.130.7

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

Winters got a model update from the last letter to the producer check it out! Not live yet



We have a podcast coming up check out the date details below! You can hop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

Looking for more feedback from our userbase on what we plan on doing with civilians

Looking for more feedback from our userbase on what we plan on doing with the early game here

Change list

Added Russian language

Updated Helicopter movement traces: Helicopters should path better around buildings

Fixed a spawn position being on top of a building in Alcatraz

Loosened up 'refill supplies' logic for the Atlas, so it can have its supplies refilled at a Motor Pool without having to deploy to do so

Added Civilian Income: each civilian sheltered in a Civilian Holding Area will now increase your Income Tick by 5.

Update to Civilian Sheltering with some UI:

New Income Tally tracker will appear if you highlight your Income next to your cash total, highlighting how much you're getting as a bonus from sheltering civilians

Updated the hovertip or the Zone Income

Updated the hovertip for the Civilian Holding Area

Made the Civilian Holding Area 'list' widget also contain an Income Bonus display

Added a difficulty adjuster setting for the Civilian Sheltering value

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

