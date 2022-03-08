 Skip to content

Rhythium update for 8 March 2022

Patch v1.1.0

While patch v1.1.0 may be what seems a smaller update, this update has laid the foundation for allowing many more mods in the future. This allows me to make new mods easier and allows you all to select what mods are the most important too you for quick access.

As well as the important fix of not setting all backgrounds to black on default. If you have already played please go to Settings > Video > Background Opacity > 100% to fix this issue (unless you like the black background).

NEW FEATURES
-Mirror Mode - A new Mod that will flip all the notes in the chart, Does not increase multiplier
-The Mod Menu - A full list of mods in the game which can be dragged onto a set of 8 quick slots.
-Mod Quick Access - The current 8 mod slots have become a quick acess allowing you to select what ones go there and what order

BUGFIXING
-Backgrounds are no longer set to black by default

