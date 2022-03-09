Update 0.4.4 released!



The Liftoff team has been hard at work behind the scenes. We have some great things for the project coming soon. Today we add the Cetus Pro from BetaFPV to the simulator, a really sleek and lightweight setup that many burgeoning micro drones pilots have enjoyed as a starter setup. We are also excited to reveal what's next for Liftoff: Micro Drones. Make sure to check out new level reveal "Sawdust Inc."

CHANGELIST

Added new Cetus Pro frame and blueprint

Added new BetaFPV 1102 18000KV Brushless Motor (Currently only usable on Cetus Pro)

Added new BetaFPV BT2.0 450mAh Battery

Added new 1635 Tri-blade propellers

Updated Driblet Antenna and blueprint icon

Minor bugfixes

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE BRING?

Expect the following things in the near future: