Update 0.4.4 released!

The Liftoff team has been hard at work behind the scenes. We have some great things for the project coming soon. Today we add the Cetus Pro from BetaFPV to the simulator, a really sleek and lightweight setup that many burgeoning micro drones pilots have enjoyed as a starter setup. We are also excited to reveal what's next for Liftoff: Micro Drones. Make sure to check out new level reveal "Sawdust Inc."
CHANGELIST
- Added new Cetus Pro frame and blueprint
- Added new BetaFPV 1102 18000KV Brushless Motor (Currently only usable on Cetus Pro)
- Added new BetaFPV BT2.0 450mAh Battery
- Added new 1635 Tri-blade propellers
- Updated Driblet Antenna and blueprint icon
- Minor bugfixes
WHAT DOES THE FUTURE BRING?
Expect the following things in the near future:
- The addition of official leaderboards and a replay feature.
- A rework of the simulated parts system. This is mostly an internal improvement that will allow us to add more exotic parts in the future.
- A new level called Sawdust Inc. We are excited to show you the first (work in progress) screenshots of this level.
Changed files in this update