Fighting Heart Version 0.12 Released - EX Moves Update

A new update has been released for the game, bringing some new features, plus a whole bunch of bug fixes and tweaks.

The biggest addition are EX moves. If you have at least 1 stock of meter, you can press both punch or both kick buttons simultaneously while performing a special move to use a powerful version of that move with unique properties.

Complimenting this, the new infinite meter mutator has been added, so you can spam these moves to your hearts content.

Other additions include various new particle effects and sounds, a more in-depth juggle system, and analogue stick controls.

Here are the full patch notes:

-Di's blaze dance has several changes:

-No longer stalls when confirmed into

-Decreased pushback

-The last hit has had its hitstun and blockstun greatly increased. It is now +1 on hit, and -1 on block.

-Light blaze dance no longer stops suddenly, instead carrying your momentum.

-Di's sMP has been given much more range, in exchange for slightly decreased damage.

-Di's cLK and cHK have been given more range.

-All attacks have now been given a proper priority value.

-Priority on Yues' backfist and double backfist have been increased.

-Particle effects added for jumping and knockdowns. Hard knockdowns have a red shockwave.

-Added and changed various sound effects.

-Option to disable health regen added to training mode.

-Fixed bug in training mode where chip damage would not regen.

-Yues' AI now uses low crescent less frequently.

-Landing now instantly recovers you from a mid-air hit (not including knockdowns).

-Teching a knockdown now plays a sound and gives a small flash.

-The mountains stage has had its background darkened to improve readability.

-Frame data for some of Yues' crouching attacks have been changed: cLK and cLP can now chain. cMP has been changed to a 1-frame link chain.

-Yue's cLK has increased pushback.

-Yue's light full moon kick now pushes you downwards instead of upwards on hit, making it recover much faster. You also no longer fly over the opponent if used up-close.

-The downwards push only happens once in a combo, to prevent infinites.

-Yue's projectiles are smaller.

-Yue's regular crescent blades now have a much slower startup, and low crescent blade is slower than high. EX versions maintain the fast startup.

-Fixed bug where you could jump out of mid and uppercut knockdowns if they were a combo.

-Fixed bugs involving a character getting stuck and becoming invulnerable after landing under specific conditions.

-Projectiles no longer add to the juggle counter, meaning you can use projectiles to extend juggles.

-Fixed bug where combo count would reset during a juggle.

-Stun no longer resets the combo count, also meaning damage off of a stun continues to scale.

-Fixed projectiles triggering Special Collision Event.

-Di's walk speed slightly increased.

-Fixed Yue's heavy rising knife not working with aerial specials enabled.

-Fixed Di not being able to use aerial punch normals with aerial specials enabled.

-Fixed Di's animation resetting when landing with aerial special blaze dance.

-Selecting 'return' on the mutators menu now automatically moves the selection back down to the characters.

-Changed the font for the 'GO!' on round start.

-Fixed bug where if Di's stand riposte was interrupted, her counter state would 'stick' and she would automatically counter any attack.

-Can no longer attack during round end.

-Added negative edge inputs for Di.

-The negative edge window has been increased from 1 frame to 2 frames.

-Fixed Di being able to store combustion between rounds and hit the opponent during round start.

-Fixed being able to crouch during throws.

-Fixed various bits of jank with crouch cancelling.

-Fixed mashing making you become temporarily actionable during throws.

-Added analogue stick controls.

Next up, is finishing the third character. Here's a sneak peek of him circling around Yue.

Yep, its not all chicks. The third character is a grappler called Captain Pulsar; a pro-wrestler turned sci-fi film star. Here's a sketch of his portrait:

I hope you look forward to his inclusion!