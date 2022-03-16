New Legend: Arcadia, the Faerie Queen

Chosen by Orma, the singing Greatsword, Arcadia, the Faerie Queen, arrives in Valhalla with her great war beetle, Domo, and Spear for the ultimate battle. Arcadia is the 55th and newest Legend and will be joining the roster permanently!

We’re also celebrating Luck o’ the Brawl with a new skin for Isaiah, a new exclusive Title Reward, 250 Gold login bonus, and more for a limited time.

This update includes a new handicap Test Feature, where players can strengthen or weaken players on an individual basis by changing their starting lives, damage done, and damage taken. We also graduated the Throw Clashes feature into the live game and adjusted the feature so that thrown weapons bounce less and disappear faster.

Additionally, we made a balance pass, added some game improvements, and more! For those in the pursuit of Glory, the new Ranked Season 24 starts on March 30th.

To catch the latest Brawlhalla news and content, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Discord!

Arcadia - “The Faerie Queen”

Weapons: Greatsword, Spear

Stats: 7 Strength, 7 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 4 Speed

“It is Arcadian tradition that the new queen of the Faefolk takes the name of the entire realm as her own. Thus Dacia became the Glorious Arcadia the 92nd, and few would grow to deserve the honor more than the once humble beetle girl.”

Arcadia enters with 3 new Skins:

Rogue Queen Arcadia - "Her life before royalty."

Carapace Armored Arcadia - "Stronger than any man-made steel."

Briar Rose Arcadia - "The chaos overwhelmed her might."

Welcome to Luck o’ the Brawl - the time of the year where you wear green or you’re gonna get KO’d! We’re celebrating the festivities with a new Skin for Isaiah and bringing other lucky charms into Mallhalla for a limited time.

See the list below for all the Luck o’ the Brawl goodies:

Skins

Dragon Hunter Isaiah - “President Coates has a fiery problem that only Isaiah can handle.”

Dullahan Jiro - “Don't let him call out your name.”

Merrow Sidra - “Her beauty is only a ruse.”

Ragnir the Covetous - “Steal from his hoard at your own peril.”

Warborn Ulgrim - “Ancient warrior of metal! Bonus: War Pipes spout flames while brawling!”

Colors

Lucky Clover Colors Show off your luck with these green, orange, and gold colors. Available for every Legend!



KO Effect

KO-Ching! - “It's the end of the rainbow for your opponents!”

Avatars

Gold Mine Avatar An animated Avatar! “Brawling is your business, and business is BOOM-ing.”

Lucky Charm Avatar “A little bit of luck just for you.” Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!



The Luck o’ the Brawl also features:

New free Title Reward for logging on during the event.

Bonus 250 Gold per login!

A UI theme takeover. Follow the clovers in Mallhalla to find the exclusive items.

New character select and victory theme music!

Team up as an awesome duo in this close combat 2v2 brawl! Fight to become the chosen team as you punch, kick, and fight. Watch out for the arrow and throwing star traps. First team to 5 KOs wins, skadoosh!

Showdown Game Mode

2v2 – bring a teammate or get matched up with one.

Our first walk-off map!

Press the pressure plates to activate arrow traps or throwing stars.

First to 5 KOs wins!

In this update, we are featuring a new handicap Test Feature that allows players to adjust a player’s starting lives, damage done, and damage taken. We are also testing adjustments to the behavior of thrown weapons that include how much they bounce off targets, and how quickly they despawn after becoming inactive. Share your feedback on our Twitter and Discord. More information can be found at brawlhalla.com/test-features.

We also are graduating the Thrown Clashes feature into the live game after receiving feedback from the community!

New Test Features:

Handicaps allow you to strengthen or weaken players on an individual basis by changing their starting lives, damage done, and damage taken.

To adjust handicaps: Open a Custom or Offline lobby. Go to Game Settings, and under "Lobby" there will be a new "Allow Handicaps" option. After confirming these changes, bubbles will appear below each player showing which handicaps are affecting them. Players can adjust handicaps by going to the party menu (“V” key or “X” button), or with a new hotkey ("[" key or left bumper). The party leader can adjust handicaps for all players -- but each client can also adjust their own handicaps as well. This same rule is now applied to teams - any player can adjust what team they are on, instead of only the leader having control.

Players can increase/decrease handicaps separately for each player. Adjust how much damage players dish out and receive, between 50% to 300%. These changes stack multiplicatively with each other, and with the lobby-wide damage multiplier.

For several stock-based game modes, players are able to change how many lives each player starts with as well.

On each of the character select, Match Preview, and Scoreboard screens you can see what handicaps are applied to each player.

For our first round of Test Features targeting weapon item behavior, thrown weapons now bounce significantly less when colliding with targets, resulting in them becoming stationary much sooner. Along with this, thrown weapons also despawn much faster after becoming stationary. These changes together result in a significant decrease in the amount of time a weapon may be picked up again.

Thrown weapons bounce less and disappear faster.

Adjusted Test Features:

We have updated the Easy and Medium difficulties of the new bot logic to bring them closer to the current live Easy and Medium bots, as they were previously too difficult for the purpose of these lower settings.

We've adjusted the difficulty of Easy and Medium for the new bot logic.

Please let us know how the adjustments feel on Twitter and Discord!

Graduated Test Features:

Thanks to your feedback, the Throw Clash test feature has been graduated. Now your attacks that strike an opponent won’t trade or be interrupted by your target’s recently thrown weapon.

Throw Clashes is now in the live game!

This patch targets the mobility of several overperforming weapons, as well as reducing the threat coverage on some of their key attacks. We have also increased the reward or decreased the risk for pivotal attacks on a few underperforming weapons. Several underperforming Legends have also received various improvements to their Signatures for either reduced risk or increased reward.

Axe

The previous adjustments to the Axe's aerial kit reduced the acceleration that was allowed during the attacks, reducing the ability to change directions, slow down, or speed up after the attack was initiated. This patch further decreases the allowed acceleration, but also reduces the maximum travel speed allowed during the Neutral Air, Side Air, and Down Air. We have also reduced the threat coverage of the Neutral Light and threat coverage near the user for the Side Air, making it easier to dodge through or maneuver around these attacks.

Axe Neutral Light: Slightly decreased maximum horizontal and vertical threat coverage.

Axe Neutral Air: Decreased maximum travel speed allowed during the attack; Slightly decreased acceleration allowed during the attack.

Axe Side Air: Decreased threat coverage near the user; Decreased maximum travel speed allowed during the attack; Slightly decreased acceleration allowed during the attack.

Axe Down Air: Decreased maximum travel speed allowed during the attack; Slightly decreased acceleration allowed during the attack.

Blasters

Blasters Side Air has received an increase in Variable Force for better knockout potential, as this weapon could often struggle to finish stocks even when an opponent was heavily damaged. The Down Air now has a more vertical angle of knockback, affording new string routes at most damage ranges and combos at high damage ranges, while also improving the consistency of certain early gravity cancel options.

Blasters Side Air: Increased Force from 49 Fixed/42 Variable to 49 Fixed/44 Variable.

Blasters Down Air: Angle of knockback is now more vertical.

Hammer

In a similar fashion to the Axe kit, while the previous adjustments reduced the acceleration that was allowed during certain Hammer aerial attacks, we have also decreased the maximum travel speed allowed during the Hammer Neutral Air this time around. The Hammer Side Air has also received a similar reduction to threat coverage near the user, making it easier to dodge through or maneuver behind this attack.

Hammer Neutral Air: Decreased maximum travel speed allowed during the attack.

Hammer Side Air: Reduced threat coverage near the user.

Katars

The Katar Recovery attack would often struggle to score knockouts until very high damage ranges, so we have increased the Force to better fit its diagonal knockback angle.

Katars Recovery: Increased Force from 72 Fixed/48 Variable to 72 Fixed/50 Variable.

Spear

As one of the Spear's main approach tools and starter attacks, we have decreased the Recover time on miss to bring the risk in line with its total duration and telegraphed movement.

Spear Side Light: Decreased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/10 Variable to 1 Fixed/10 Variable.

Sword

The Sword's ground kit can rotate sizable threat coverage very quickly compared to other weapons, so we have increased the Recover time on miss for the Side Light for greater punish opportunities against this mobile attack. We have also increased the Time to Hit of the Sword Neutral Light to make it easier to contest this attack in the neutral game, and to open wider dodge windows during strings that involve this attack.

Sword Side Light: Increased Recover time on miss from 1 Fixed/21 Variable to 3 Fixed/21 Variable.

Sword Neutral Light: Increased Time to Hit from 5 to 6.

Isaiah

Isaiah's Side Blasters now has greater Force to better fit its relative risk and lengthy total duration. We have also reduced the Minimum Charge time of Isaiah's Neutral Cannon for quicker anti-air responses.

Isaiah Side Blasters: Increased Force from 60 Fixed/54 Variable to 65 Fixed/56 Variable.

Isaiah Neutral Cannon: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 13 to 12.

Lin Fei

Lin Fei's Side Cannon and Neutral Katars have both received increased Damage to better match their total duration and high risk nature.

Lin Fei Side Cannon: Increased Damage from 21 to 24.

Lin Fei Neutral Katars: Increased Damage from 22 to 25.

Magyar

Magyar's Neutral Greatsword and Neutral Hammer now have decreased Recover time on miss for less risk on these anti-air attacks.

Magyar Neutral Greatsword: Decreased total Recover time from 31 to 28.

Magyar Neutral Hammer: Decreased total Recover time from 28 to 23.

Zariel

We have reduced the grounded Recover Time on miss for Zariel's Neutral Bow for less risk that better fits this low anti-air attack. The Down Gauntlets now has greater Force to better match its relatively low threat coverage.

Zariel Neutral Bow: Decreased total Recover time of the grounded animation on miss from 17 to 13.

Zariel Down Gauntlets: Increased Force from 55 Fixed/52 Variable to 58 Fixed/54 Variable.

Train to become an elite soldier like Isaiah with the Shadow Ops bundle! This pack includes:

Shadow Ops Isaiah Skin

Isaiah Legend Unlock

Shadowboxing Emote

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/brawlhalla.



User Experience

Players will now receive a Gold refund for any Legends that were purchased before buying any DLC that gives All Legends. This will work retroactively and in the future going forward. Any Legends purchased with Mammoth Coins will be refunded for their current Gold price.

Improved networking for Crew Battle games.

User Interface

Spectators now see up-to-date rematch information on the post-match Scoreboard screen.

Audio

Wwise implementation for Mac.

Art & Animation

Adjusted the Timber effects in Snake Eye’s Signature to sort behind all Legends after the bite animation in order to maintain visual clarity during combat.

User Experience

Fixed a bug where players who quit spectating a ranked match in the middle of the game could still get alerted about a rematch in the event that one happened.

User Interface

Fixed an issue in the Inventory where opening the Inventory and selecting a Title Reward (without clicking through the pages) would cause a different Title Reward to be selected.

Art & Animation

Fixed a visual bug where a speck of color wasn't swapping on a few assets that were using the padded hands set.

Fixed a shoulder misalignment in the Greatsword idle animation.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Cross, Sentinel, Gnash, Mako, Munin, Petra, Xull, Lord Vraxx, and Hattori.