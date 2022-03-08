Share · View all patches · Build 8335885 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 21:13:15 UTC by Wendy

New World Update 1.3.4 downtime will begin at 11PM PT (7AM UTC) on March 8.

Greetings, Adventurers!

This week’s update includes fixes and changes for Tuning Orb cooldowns, alongside fixing some general key issues.

Weapons

Sword

Leaping Strike: Fixed an issue which caused this ability to be interrupted if the player was hit by a light attack.

Void Gauntlet

Refreshing Harvest: Fixed an issue where this passive ability would incorrectly reduce cooldown from any damage taken rather than only on damage taken from Harvest Essence.

Tradeskills

Logging: Reworked logging exp curve with most of the focus on the first 100 levels. We felt that leveling logging especially at the lower levels was progressing slower than we liked so we sped up the entire curve to make the experience feel smoother.

Crafting Stations: Fixed an issue preventing a number of characters matching an uncommon criteria while playing on a German or French language client from interacting with crafting stations.

War

Fixed an issue where a War would not occur if the defending company had no members.

Fixed an issue where War cost was not refunded if the server was in maintenance mode during the Siege Window.

Expeditions

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from advancing past the glyph puzzle at the beginning of The Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition.

Expedition Orbs

Fixed an issue where Mutated Expedition Tuning Orbs could only be purchased once per week, instead of once every three days as intended.

Garden of Genesis and Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition Tuning Orbs can now be purchased once per day, down from once every three days.

These changes will not affect orbs that are currently in cooldown from a recent purchase. However, all future purchases will reflect the new, shorter cooldown.

Input Buffering

Fixed an issue where inputs buffered before a player was affected by a crowd control effect (stagger, stun, knockdown) would activate when the effect ended, instead of more recent inputs. Crowd control effects now clear the input buffer when they are first applied.

Fixed an issue where attempting to use an ability and then swapping weapons would incorrectly attempt to use the ability on the new weapon that shared the same hotkey.

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.