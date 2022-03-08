Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #8

--Fixed crash from clicking on territory
--If all cities are captured from a country, all its territories and units will disappear
--Fixed strange disappearance of your troops
--Corrections in Russian localization
--Corrections in English localization
--Normalized the construction of military buildings by bots
--Fixed crash from ship attack
--Bots are actively attacking!
--Bots make the army more active
--Battles have become stable
--It is no longer possible to hire an infinite number of troops in one turn
--Fixed peace treaty event from bot
--Added hint if there are not enough resources
New:
--Added hint for founding a city
--Under each building button you can see the number of these buildings
balance:
-- Prices for goods on the world market are reduced by 2 times
--Army maintenance has become 3 times higher
Changed files in this update