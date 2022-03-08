Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #8

--Fixed crash from clicking on territory

--If all cities are captured from a country, all its territories and units will disappear

--Fixed strange disappearance of your troops

--Corrections in Russian localization

--Corrections in English localization

--Normalized the construction of military buildings by bots

--Fixed crash from ship attack

--Bots are actively attacking!

--Bots make the army more active

--Battles have become stable

--It is no longer possible to hire an infinite number of troops in one turn

--Fixed peace treaty event from bot

--Added hint if there are not enough resources

New:

--Added hint for founding a city

--Under each building button you can see the number of these buildings

balance:

-- Prices for goods on the world market are reduced by 2 times

--Army maintenance has become 3 times higher