3.15.4 - new Return to Bliss UI skin unlock & more

Hey brother,

update image is a screenshot of IAI with the new UI skin unlock from 3.15.4

We started a new update to address some translation errors, and ended up bringing a whole new UI skin to the platform and a bunch of other things, let's go:

Return to bliss

new skin: Return to bliss inverse UI skin unlocked if you finish all missions on Diamond before June 1st

unlocked if you finish all missions on Diamond before June 1st Pool of insights to unlock increased (more than the 24 you unlock), feel free to export your insights and trade with others.

Blarg the Orc fixed, now can be toggled from Settings

Other changes

Romanian translations tied to time fixed

Romanian translations in Reshape fixed

language-translated tutorial pages

blurring for dark text updated

There's more under-the-hood changes, and more coming up tied to the navigation stack - we hear you!

Slava Ukraini, the morality of the world in response to this crisis is inspiring, we're not all as divided on evil as one might think. Anyone from Ukraine or other war areas message me and I'll give you IAI Plus for free no strings attached. Fortunately the twisted has been revealed to be in the minority globally which tells alot about humanity and the utopia we're heading towards, we've got this.