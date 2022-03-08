2022 Season 2 Release [2022.03.08.04]

2022 Season 2 Release Notes [2022.03.08.04]

iRacing 2022 Season 2 is here! Get ready to expand your garage - this Release features a whopping SIX brand new cars (Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Hyundai Veloster N TC, iRacing Formula iR-04, NASCAR Buick LeSabre - 1987, Stock Car Pro Series Toyota Corolla, and the Stock Car Pro Series Chevrolet Cruze), two brand new tracks (Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and Winton Motor Raceway), and 10 new pieces of content for AI Racing. The New Damage Model is coming pre-enabled on all new content except for the Stock Car Pro Series Cars. The NetCode system has received a little TLC, and the Multiple Tire Compound system has been fully developed. We’ve applied some new aerodynamic and tire knowledge to the GT3 Class Cars. Also, the NASCAR Camping World Trucks have been updated to their 2022 NASCAR Season specs, including a top-to-bottom full art upgrade for the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. There should be something for everyone, welcome to iRacing 2022 Season 2!

Season highlights include:

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Hyundai Veloster N TC

iRacing Formula iR-04

NASCAR Buick LeSabre - 1987

Stock Car Pro Series Toyota Corolla

Stock Car Pro Series Chevrolet Cruze

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Winton Motor Raceway

Netcode improvements

New and Updated Multiple Tire Compound Rules

New and Updated Spotter Calls for Fuel Usage, Tire Compound Rules, and pit box calls

GT3 Class Aerodynamic and Tires Updates

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 Season Updates

New Damage Model is already enabled on Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Hyundai Veloster N TC, iRacing Formula iR-04, and NASCAR Buick LeSabre - 1987.

AI Racing for three New Cars (Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Hyundai Veloster N TC, and the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance).

AI Racing at seven New Track Configurations (Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas - Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Silverstone Circuit - Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course - Grand Prix, Winton Motor Raceway [both configs]).

Visit our 2022 Season 2 features page here: https://www.iracing.com/seasons/2022-s2/

Full 2022 Season 2 Release details can be found on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/18972/2022-season-2-release-notes-2022-03-08-04/