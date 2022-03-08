Patch 1.3 : Improvements and bug fixes

Hello,

We have once again adjusted a few things. We corrected the connection of the kitchen's trapdoor (who was connected to the entrance of the cave instead of the exit). On the ground floor, we made the librarian's dialogue bubble point to the library instead of the floor. The scissors have now a more accurate hitbox. There is a red animation on the drawing's icon upon pick up. There's also a red indicator around your cursor when Mister Bunny and you are too far from the thing you want to click on. We added a few dialogue lines for the statue, the dolls, the music box and the materials you get from the toolbox. You can no longer go to another room in the middle of a conversation with the narrator or Mr. Window

We're hoping that these little adjustments will help with the difficulty along with some ui struggle you were experiencing and that you are still enjoying your adventure ! Thanks again for your feedbacks !