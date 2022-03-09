Cumulative update

▪ Correction of technical errors

▪ Work on improving stability and performance

▪ Added stability protection for statistics if you lost the Internet during the game

▪ Improved operation of the gamepad to view the TOP 5 results in the level selector

▪ The message "Difficulty can be changed at any time in the Settings" is highlighted more vividly when starting a new game. Not all users noticed this inscription, and did not know that the complexity can be changed at ANY time

▪ Fixes in English localization for difficulty levels

▪ Other fixes and improvements

▪ Announcement: By popular demand, I am starting work on a SUPER EASY game mode. Expect a new and cool one already this week: Easy Crazy Fun mode!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1764810/TitTok_2/

* Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems*

A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support**