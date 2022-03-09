 Skip to content

TitTok 2 update for 9 March 2022

Cumulative update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cumulative technical update, changes "under the hood":

▪ Correction of technical errors
▪ Work on improving stability and performance
▪ Added stability protection for statistics if you lost the Internet during the game
▪ Improved operation of the gamepad to view the TOP 5 results in the level selector
▪ The message "Difficulty can be changed at any time in the Settings" is highlighted more vividly when starting a new game. Not all users noticed this inscription, and did not know that the complexity can be changed at ANY time
▪ Fixes in English localization for difficulty levels
▪ Other fixes and improvements

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1764810/TitTok_2/

* Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems*
 A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support**

