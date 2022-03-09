Unavowed v1.0.0

Patch notes:

-Adjusted bad endings

-Savegames will NOT break.

More explicitly:

We created a small update to the game today. Choosing a "bad" ending no longer results in an instant game over. The game will auto-load an autosave which takes you back to before the Big Decision and let you try again.

This "game over" has been in the game for almost four years, so why change it now? I shall explain, although be warned the explaination is a tiny bit spoilery.

A large number of players went into the "bad endings" without realizing that they could make a different choice, and got understandably angry and upset when horrible things happened to their character. This is a definite design fail on my part, and after long deliberation I have decided to rectify it. If you encountered one of these endings and assumed it was canon, then I can only apologize and say it wasn't my intention. Thanks!

-Dave et al