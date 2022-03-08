v0.24 Patch Notess

Bugs

Fixed some demons using the wrong skin palette. Some white skinned demons will now be ocean blue.

Resisted damage will now show half of the damage dealt.

Fixed slime colony not being immune to bleed

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to constantly refresh the shop inventory and look for specific artifacts. It now checks the current date and weather and uses that to generate the week’s inventory.

Fixed quit menu crash that occurs during the first summon

Fixed a crash caused by the trader event

Fixed larger enemies showing a big green sprite box behind them

Fixed an issue where if you only had 1 monster girl and swapped their position on the map it would think all your girls had fainted.

Fixed an fps issue when getting a massive amount of artifacts and opening the backpack

Fixed an issue with the flee battle button overlapping artifacts in battle

Fixed a few dungeon layouts

QoL

You no longer reset color palettes when swapping through clothing.

To open console commands, you now need to hold shift and press the correct key

Added a quit confirm to the campfire

Leave dungeon option placed in lower right corner

Balance

Kuuderes now like stuffed toys

Rabbit's foot now only gives 2 focus instead of three when activated.

Green mushroom now heals 10% max health and 10 energy when activated.

Playing Cards will now give more focus, armor, and frenzy

Increased Base strength of a few enemies. This will be more noticeable in floors 0-10.

Mimics are now immune to bleed and resist slicing attacks.

Golils and Golems are now immune to bleed and poison.

Orbs slots have been reduced to 4

Adjusted certain artifact drop rates inside the dungeon

Other

Elves, Bees, and Slimes now have more color variations. You may see color changes in your current girls if they are these species.

Seed generation has been changed to something with a bit more variety but less control. Let me know if you like this better or worse! Your current monster girls should be unaffected, but bugs happen.