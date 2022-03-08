Adore Update 10 - Blessed Creatures

Hi, fellow adorers!

We can't express how happy we are. This update marks the end of the transition to a new gameplay loop of Adore. We want to thank all the community for the critiques and suggestions. And for being with us during all this journey.

With the new foundations set for Adore, we can look ahead and aim for the 1.0 release!

If you missed the devlogs, we talk with more details about the main features of Update 10:

Devlog 1 - Blessed & Enraged creatures

Devlog 2 - Permanent Essences, Synergies & Artifacts

Here is the list of the main features:

*** Blessed and Enraged creatures!

WASD Movement (as an alternative choice)

Permanent Synergies System (Abilities)

45 new Synergies for the creatures

Permanent and Upgradable Artifacts (Items)

Ranged Creatures Rework

Huge amount of quality of life improvements

Bug fixes, optimizations, balances & much more!**

Fan Art!



Meecra Pixel art by Vitu (discord: Vitu#5255)



Melkran and her sheep by Pixelatea (twitter: @JustPixelatea)

Patch Notes

Dismounting creatures now feels good. I'll let the gif speak by itself:



You will also receive dodge iframes and any bonus from items(related to dodge) if you have them.

We reworked almost all ranged creatures.

The problem: Ranged are often OP in games. And we were hit with this problem. We were at the point where we could not nerf the ranged creatures anymore because they were at the borderline of becoming boring. For example, a basic nerf of reducing their damage could make it very underwhelming and not satisfying to play with.

The solution: Ranged attacks are now the Special Attack of the creatures! What does this mean?

This means that the player can't spam it and we can make the attack overpowered, satisfying to use, knowing that it will have a great impact on the situation. As an example, all the ranged attacks stagger the enemies now.

All these creatures received a new close-range basic attack.

Creatures that received the rework:

Abbu

Frogma

Fouboo

Dommu

Obyx

Reworked all the UI for Synergies! Much more intuitive with Drag&Drop and animations to expand the description.

Legendary creatures now only costs one particle to be captured.

Legendary creatures now only costs one stamina bar to be summoned.

Now, legendary creatures can only be summoned when their rune is equipped.

Now, the adorer loses all of its gold if he dies.

Added a rune to save gold after death.

We've created an in-game animation to explain how Synergies work.

Heal and Armor Orbs now gives the bonus to all creatures and the adorer, not only to the adorer.

Zella Healing Orbs ability changed to scale the number of orbs dropped, not the healing received.

New Heal and Armor Orbs animation

New Intuitive way to control(move) your creatures. If your mouse is far from the creatures, they'll walk. If it is near they will just aim. If you end up missing the old way of controlling them, please tell us and will find a way to implement a "legacy option". Controller also received this chage, you just move your creature (that you are holding) with the analog stick.

Talking to Maena and Baldin, now opens a dialogue menu.

Sleep function has been removed.

Added health potions that you can buy with Baldin, the shopkeeper.

Now the sanctuary heals 25 health points instead of 10% of the creature's health. This will help immensely in the early stages of the game, but will have less impact late game(were you have much more creatures to swap and resources to heal them).

New exhaustion system: the exhausted creatures(creatures with no energy) can be summoned now, but they cost twice as much stamina to be summoned. Exhausted creatures also can't use their special attack.

Now creatures that reach critical health during the map have their energy removed on the go and these creatures can also get the exhausted status before returning to the village.

Temporary traits received from foods now are permanent!

Increased the gold cost to cook level 2 and 3 dishes.

Added tooltip information to the exhausted creature in the creatures panel.

New Recall time window increased from 0.15 to 0.3. This is the interval you have after pushing a button and releasing it.

New customizable recall time window in the options menu.

New system to control creatures without pressing any extra buttons.

Changed save files selection to activate every time the player hits the start button.

Changed Staff of the Adorer quest prices from 200 coins and 3 fragments to 100 coins and 1 fragment.

Added an icon indicating when the Staff's Ability is ready in the player's feet.

Added new cooked food names.

Added a new system to recover the gold lost after death.

Increased Devu's attack speed.

Trait System has been reworked to fit the new Blessed Creatures system.

Increased the size of maps(all depth) by 1 area.

Added exhaustion tutorial activation when entering the portal until the player interacts with an exhausted creature.

New button on sanctuary for filtering by Blessed and SuperBlessed

Added an indicator, on the left side of the adorer's stamina bar, showing when the Staff Ability is ready to use.

New creature selection to capture system that uses the mouse position.

Refactored: Sanctuary FilterBy and SortBy methods

Changes on deposit creatures method

New summon control system without pressing the walk control button.

Added dodge button to deactivate mount from creatures.

Remake: SmokingPipe (item023) heals Adorer when is fully charged. Charges are accumulated whenever a Nature creature kills an enemy.

Added keyboard key F to skip dialogues.

New Synergy Bars Design: Small, Medium, Big

Added an indicator in the sanctuary to the synergies that will be activated based on your current team

Changed the system to select the rarity of spawned creatures.

New message in a tutorial showing how to recall All your creatures

Added Health Percentage filter on the sanctuary.

Added WASD movement option.

Added chest to the village, now the player will access its artifact inventory in the chest.

Added a red alert to the player stamina bar when the stamina regeneration freezes(if you perform a dodge or summon a creature for example).

Added Health bar and energy animation when opening sanctuary (first time) to know how much your creatures healed and regained energy.

Added a Smoke VFX to the cooking house.

Added icons that indicate Blessed and Super Blessed creatures on the sanctuary

Added consumable description during the world map navigation.

Added one level to each artifact.

New Player Inventory UI with Equipped Items

Changed creature's maximum level from 10 to 5.

Increased the amount of experience to level up in each level.

Adorers Panel > Tutorial has been restructured with new mechanics and reworks.

Changed health text to update according to the selected consumable on consumable menu

Added descriptions with details to all consumables.

Agni's Stump: changed from 50%/75%/100% to 15%/20%/35%.

Krooth: increased damage stack bonus duration from 5 to 6.

Abbu: Increased its ranged(special) attack speed

Abbu: Increased its movement speed.

Removed: Abbu Faster Attacks ability

Frogma: special attack speed increased in 30%.

Frogma: special charge from 60 to 100.

Frogma: movement speed increased from 5 to 7.

Obyx: special attack's orb damage reduced from 12 to 6.

Momba: increased special's attack speed.

Momba: mount movement speed increased from 7 to 10.

Aaron: increased basic attack speed and special ability speed.

Removed traits related to critical health.

Fixed: Bestiary not centered in screen resolutions that has not the 16:9 proportion.

Fixed: Unbonded creatures translation in the sanctuary.

Fixed: Captured creatures would not change the color of its attacks from red to white after captured.

Fixed: C023 indicator color wrong after captured.

Fixed: Consumable target tabs not changing after changing the creatures panel.

Fixed: Gryin orb would fly under the ground in some situations.

Fixed: Fps drop when opening the minimap.

Fixed: Sanctuary filters now showing the Dragon type.

Fixed: Azuno would not attack in some situations.

Fixed: A situation where the quest canvas in the right of the screen would reactivate without subquests and a wrong title.

Fixed: The sound of the creatures spawning was not adjusting with volume settings.

Fixed: The sound completing the mechanism was not adjusting with volume settings.

Fixed: Item030 (Bell) was activating the damage VFX in allied creatures.

Fixed: Legendary creatures in the sanctuary would not walk around.

Fixed: Zarkee was not able to take control after starting its charge attack.

Fixed: Calling armlet with the wrong description when buying it in the item shop.

Fixed: C028 walk animation with the wrong transition before and after attacking.

Fixed: Some creatures would change target during the attack activation dealing the same attack

Fixed: Player not activating animation when pressing the camp event button before entering the camp event area.

Fixed: Area clear alert activating before the event end alert in the camp event.

Fixed: C019(Nira) attack collider remaining active in some situations.

Fixed: Player's field of view not detecting some creatures when trying to capture.

Roadmap 2022

You can follow the development more closely at our discord server: Cadabra Discord.

Also, feel free to talk directly to the devs and send us any suggestions or critiques.

Please, If you encounter any issues, send to us at #bug-report at Cadabra Discord.

Good luck and have fun!

May Draknar bless you!