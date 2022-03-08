V0.71 | Workshop Update! || German Translation || PLC Cheats!

Hello fellow players!

The No Time Workshop

As promised for this months update I am happy to announce that the foundation for the first Workshop mods has been laid out!

Given that the Steamworks Workshop documentation is not the most thorough by popular opinion.

But with the help of some community posts from other users and Taelyn from Eleon Game Studios I finally managed to get it working.

You can create custom sound packs and language packs! I am happy that some mods have already been created and I count on you guys to make great content over there.



This is merely a foundation for other mod types to come in the future!

New mod types like texture packs, custom car models and maybe eventually even world addons.

How to upload the mod you ask? Heres a simple and quick tutorial:



No Time is finally also available in the German language!

Other languages are also planned, but will be likely be developed in the workshop independently of the main game till the game has been finalised.

And Finally PLC Cheats are a thing!

In the PLC you create another .eee file

then you type into it.

cococrab

cocohelp

Then save and execute.

This will prompt you with a list of available commands.



Initially there were no cheats since the story was still in development and I wanted to keep the suspense.

But now that the main story at least is out, I'll be able to reopen that part of the game to you!

Enjoy!

This update was more on the technical but still very important for future content.

Expect next update to be about the wild west and possibly the last major narrative side quest

to be added before the Epilogue.

Full change log below.

Stay tuned, God bless.

-Erathor

March 1st 2022 0.71