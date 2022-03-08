V0.71 | Workshop Update! || German Translation || PLC Cheats!

Hello fellow players!
This update was a hard one to get working.
The No Time Workshop
As promised for this months update I am happy to announce that the foundation for the first Workshop mods has been laid out!
Given that the Steamworks Workshop documentation is not the most thorough by popular opinion.
But with the help of some community posts from other users and Taelyn from Eleon Game Studios I finally managed to get it working.
You can create custom sound packs and language packs! I am happy that some mods have already been created and I count on you guys to make great content over there.
This is merely a foundation for other mod types to come in the future!
New mod types like texture packs, custom car models and maybe eventually even world addons.
How to upload the mod you ask? Heres a simple and quick tutorial:
No Time is finally also available in the German language!
Other languages are also planned, but will be likely be developed in the workshop independently of the main game till the game has been finalised.
And Finally PLC Cheats are a thing!
In the PLC you create another .eee file
then you type into it.
cococrab
cocohelp
Then save and execute.
This will prompt you with a list of available commands.
Initially there were no cheats since the story was still in development and I wanted to keep the suspense.
But now that the main story at least is out, I'll be able to reopen that part of the game to you!
Enjoy!
This update was more on the technical but still very important for future content.
Expect next update to be about the wild west and possibly the last major narrative side quest
to be added before the Epilogue.
Full change log below.
Stay tuned, God bless.
-Erathor
March 1st 2022 0.71
- Added workshop support (as of now custom language and sound packs as well as texture packs)
- Added the translation of No Time into German
- Added cheatcodes to the plc execute code lines "cococrab" and then "cocohelp"
- Updated the Main Menu Credits to be in line with the credits scroll in game
- Changed the Fusion Cell Sign to be an electric warning sign, since it is not actually radioactive
- All comics have been remade
- Fixes to the PLC Code Execution
- Fixed the train track from not appearing in the ACT II time line
- Fixed missing spacing on the info board on main street
- Fixed a bug where in default all trade buttons would be visible at start
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed the car from freaking out after returning from pausing the game after a while
- Fixed an issue where Edward could get stuck while at the left right sequence
- Fixed a bug where Edward would say Michaels Dialogue in Act 3s Welcome to Pine Lake
p1
- Fixed an issue after deleting a sound pack would hang up the workshop menu
p2
- Reimplemented the Legal Agreement popup when uploading a mod
- Added a check for lower end pcs with vram below 500mb, which will set volumetric clouds and lightmaps to false by default
- Mode the package loading sequence before the main menu
- Fixed the bug where in creating a new item int he workshop menu would show the wrong item
- Fixed the weird noise on the ui font in the main menu
- Fixed the workshop menu so that you cant upload a mod without giving it a name first
- Fixed the deletion of the Temp folder in the mods directory if it already exists, to prevent hanging of the mod loading process due to the exception throwing the directory already existing
Changed files in this update