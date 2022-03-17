The wait is finally over: Onde is OUT NOW!

Salut everyone,

After five years in development, the time has finally come: You can now get Onde for PC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1676910/Onde/

In all honesty, it is a little scary to see what has once started as a prototype at the Global Game Jam 2017 out in the wild. But it also feels great to see how far this game has come and to realize how much we've grown, too, in the course of the past five years. We really hope you are going to like what Onde has evolved into!

Here's a new trailer to celebrate the release – if you like it, leave a like, comment and/or share on your channels to make it seen:

We'd also be grateful for any additional support you can give: A review on Steam will help a lot in making Onde visible to other players, so it would be great if you could take a minute to leave your opinion.

Last but not least: We'd like to say THANK YOU for accompanying us on our journey – we wouldn't have been able to create Onde without you and we hope you'll find the experience of playing makes it worth your while!

We'd be happy to hear your impressions, so hit us up here or on our social channels if you want to share your thoughts!

Take care

Team Onde

P.S.: Onde's journey doesn't end here – stay tuned for future updates and information about the upcoming versions for Nintendo Switch and iOS!