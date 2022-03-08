 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 8 March 2022

"Hell Hath No Fury" Bundle Sale + 'They Came from Salem' - 68% off!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hunters,

Celebrate International Women's day with our Hell Hath No Fury bundle with up to 75% off. This bundle contains some of the most fearless hunters the bayou has to offer, inclduing our latest recruit, 'The Witch Hunter' - available now on Steam.

Don't forget, if you already some of the DLC, the loyalty discount will give extra savings so you can complete your collection!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13736/Hell_Hath_No_Fury/

We wish you a bountiful and happy International Women's Day, Hunters!

~The Hunt Team

