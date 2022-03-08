The Mystic is here.

The mystic is releasing out of early access!

After 5 years of working on the game and improving it throughout EA we decided to release the Mystic.

Along with the release we are launching our the biggest update yet. Adding many fixes along with the full Campaign. We are also planning to add more bugfixes in the future (current patch notes down below).

We wan to thank many players that played the game in EA and submitted vital feedback. Without you it would be much harder. I also want to thank many colleagues that worked on the game and helped to make it better.

Enjoy the game!

Patch notes

Fixes

Settings panel

Tutorial starting

Effects bugs

More than one player game fixes

Tutorial maps not included

Magic circle mechanism (magic level bonus)

Magic tower mechanism (magic level bonus)

Mechanism

Lumber and stone extractors fixed (even UI)

Neutral player (neutral villages) fixed

Fixed lightning magic level

Spell book pages overflow fixed

Winning game will finish some quest related to ending (custom map)

Destroying buildings as quest target fixed

Added target stacking in quests (like same multiple units sent to same location)

Added transition God reputation system to custom maps (custom campaigns)

Fixed Earthquake spell

Added locked tiles

Fixed allowing Monuments in custom game

Quest town upgrades fixed

Fixed city buildings

Fixed tutorial mainframe

Fixed possible screen freeze (frozen GUI object not showing)

Campaign save games

Dynamic music is triggered earlier and more intense

Save games compatible with custom games (can occur bugs with spells)

Credits

Map Editor

Fixed ritual panel

Can assign building destroy to quest

Map naming convention fix (no special characters in map name)

Tutorial maps exploit fixed

Fixed possible loading issue

Quest minor fix (linking)

Loading progress bar added

Added monument buildings

Spawning - CA fixed

Quest cancelling bug fixed

Map editor possible stuck fixed during loading a custom map

Custom maps have new Win Condition: By Monologue

Custom maps now have option to have conditional monologue selection (6 options)

Map editor Magic Towers spawning bug fixed

Fixed spawn mechanism and camera moving

Spawn button content fixed

Campaign

Balanced maps

Start campaign by Gods scene

Part I added

Part II added

Part III added

Part IV added

Part V added

Part VI added

Part VII added

Part VIII added

Continue mechanism

Save games

Remembers unlocked entities

Maps

Maps inclusion fixed (steam update), tutorials and campaign

Tutorial and Campaign maps are hidden in editor and custom maps

Console

Added command for printing out current reputation with fractions (custom maps)

Added command for setting up reputation with fraction (custom maps)

Added command to remove all achievements and stats

Visuals

Quest panel can have more than 3 active quests (added scrolling)

Quest panel minor fixes

Monologue panel text graphics

Added HD god animation graphics

Floating text is shown double the time

Added floating text to unlocking content (custom maps)

Replaced Facebook button with twitter

Save games sorted by date time

Save game panel closes after successful save

Intro - winter is coming ~~ *

Spawn effects fixes

Active quest panel

Enhanced AI

Fixed bug in custom games (starting monologue with AI scenario)

AI will now prepare scenario in custom games (free of traits)

Fixed possible AI break at custom maps (ID)

Achievements

Fixed achiev 35

Fixed stats for achievs 36, 37, 38

Added achives 1-14 (campaign-related)

Achievments 46/60 done; public, unhidden

Added achiev and stat mechanism

Added ultimate removal mechanism for achievs being collected in error

killer (#15 - #19)

New adventure (#20)

dungeon master (#21 - #25)

Emperor´s recruiter (#26)

Planner (#27)

Long battle (#28)

General (#29)

Massacre (#30)

Got fellow Pilgrim (#31)

Pack´s finest (#32)

Creative mind (#33)

Spark of creativity (#34)

Flame of creativity (#35)

First taste of blood (#36)

Experienced warrior (#37)

Professional warrior (#38)

First spell (#39)

Spellcaster (#40)

Spell master (#41)

Spell binder (#42)

Technology ### (#43 - #45)

Building razed (#46)

Bulldozer (#47)

Spell scroll ### (#48 - #50)

Casting, Charging, Boosting (#51 - #53)

destroyer (#54 - #59)

Wall buster (#60)

Little explorer (#61) - a part-reward for early accessors

Tools

Implemented command line acceptance

Added CL command "-4record", slows screen movement speed, hides UI