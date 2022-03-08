The Mystic is here.

The mystic is releasing out of early access!
After 5 years of working on the game and improving it throughout EA we decided to release the Mystic.
Along with the release we are launching our the biggest update yet. Adding many fixes along with the full Campaign. We are also planning to add more bugfixes in the future (current patch notes down below).
We wan to thank many players that played the game in EA and submitted vital feedback. Without you it would be much harder. I also want to thank many colleagues that worked on the game and helped to make it better.
Enjoy the game!
Patch notes
Fixes
Settings panel
Tutorial starting
Effects bugs
More than one player game fixes
Tutorial maps not included
Magic circle mechanism (magic level bonus)
Magic tower mechanism (magic level bonus)
Mechanism
Lumber and stone extractors fixed (even UI)
Neutral player (neutral villages) fixed
Fixed lightning magic level
Spell book pages overflow fixed
Winning game will finish some quest related to ending (custom map)
Destroying buildings as quest target fixed
Added target stacking in quests (like same multiple units sent to same location)
Added transition God reputation system to custom maps (custom campaigns)
Fixed Earthquake spell
Added locked tiles
Fixed allowing Monuments in custom game
Quest town upgrades fixed
Fixed city buildings
Fixed tutorial mainframe
Fixed possible screen freeze (frozen GUI object not showing)
Campaign save games
Dynamic music is triggered earlier and more intense
Save games compatible with custom games (can occur bugs with spells)
Credits
Map Editor
Fixed ritual panel
Can assign building destroy to quest
Map naming convention fix (no special characters in map name)
Tutorial maps exploit fixed
Fixed possible loading issue
Quest minor fix (linking)
Loading progress bar added
Added monument buildings
Spawning - CA fixed
Quest cancelling bug fixed
Map editor possible stuck fixed during loading a custom map
Custom maps have new Win Condition: By Monologue
Custom maps now have option to have conditional monologue selection (6 options)
Map editor Magic Towers spawning bug fixed
Fixed spawn mechanism and camera moving
Spawn button content fixed
Campaign
Balanced maps
Start campaign by Gods scene
Part I added
Part II added
Part III added
Part IV added
Part V added
Part VI added
Part VII added
Part VIII added
Continue mechanism
Save games
Remembers unlocked entities
Maps
Maps inclusion fixed (steam update), tutorials and campaign
Tutorial and Campaign maps are hidden in editor and custom maps
Console
Added command for printing out current reputation with fractions (custom maps)
Added command for setting up reputation with fraction (custom maps)
Added command to remove all achievements and stats
Visuals
Quest panel can have more than 3 active quests (added scrolling)
Quest panel minor fixes
Monologue panel text graphics
Added HD god animation graphics
Floating text is shown double the time
Added floating text to unlocking content (custom maps)
Replaced Facebook button with twitter
Save games sorted by date time
Save game panel closes after successful save
Intro - winter is coming ~~ *
Spawn effects fixes
Active quest panel
Enhanced AI
Fixed bug in custom games (starting monologue with AI scenario)
AI will now prepare scenario in custom games (free of traits)
Fixed possible AI break at custom maps (ID)
Achievements
Fixed achiev 35
Fixed stats for achievs 36, 37, 38
Added achives 1-14 (campaign-related)
Achievments 46/60 done; public, unhidden
Added achiev and stat mechanism
Added ultimate removal mechanism for achievs being collected in error
killer (#15 - #19)
New adventure (#20)
dungeon master (#21 - #25)
Emperor´s recruiter (#26)
Planner (#27)
Long battle (#28)
General (#29)
Massacre (#30)
Got fellow Pilgrim (#31)
Pack´s finest (#32)
Creative mind (#33)
Spark of creativity (#34)
Flame of creativity (#35)
First taste of blood (#36)
Experienced warrior (#37)
Professional warrior (#38)
First spell (#39)
Spellcaster (#40)
Spell master (#41)
Spell binder (#42)
Technology ### (#43 - #45)
Building razed (#46)
Bulldozer (#47)
Spell scroll ### (#48 - #50)
Casting, Charging, Boosting (#51 - #53)
destroyer (#54 - #59)
Wall buster (#60)
Little explorer (#61) - a part-reward for early accessors
Tools
Implemented command line acceptance
Added CL command "-4record", slows screen movement speed, hides UI
Changed files in this update