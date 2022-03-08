Early access update 0.9.600

Todays update is the result of feedback from players, asking for a more consistent and predictable upgrade path for cards. This update introduces a new algorithm for upgrading and levelling up cards, as well as adding previews for the upgrade before you upgrade!
In addition, equipment cards now require specific card levels to be equipped in the deck builder.
Another small but noticeable change is an indication on stunned cards that have only recently been stunned, so you can see the difference from cards that have started to count down their stun counter and those that have not.
Let us know if you have thoughts, ideas or feedback! We're listening!
Fixes
- Crabs will attack row protectors where possible
- Restarting the game should not appear to update daily quests
- Cards without attack points are no longer allowed to attack
- Hero cards should no longer be stuck in the middle of the board if played at the end of a turn at the same time as the opponent turn starts and an event card triggers
- Locked adventures are now locked also when trying to progress in adventure mode
- Decks without heroes no longer has the menu pop up under the deck
- Structure card pop up now lets you scroll if you have more than 6 structure cards
Changes
- Auto-spawned cards such as meteorites are no longer movable
- Adventure rewards are now only claimable once per day
- Gold rewards for matches are significantly increased
- [experimental] Turn timer increased from 60 to 90 seconds
- Stun counter now has an indicator showing when the stun counter start counting down
Changed files in this update