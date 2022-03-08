Early access update 0.9.600

Todays update is the result of feedback from players, asking for a more consistent and predictable upgrade path for cards. This update introduces a new algorithm for upgrading and levelling up cards, as well as adding previews for the upgrade before you upgrade!



In addition, equipment cards now require specific card levels to be equipped in the deck builder.

Another small but noticeable change is an indication on stunned cards that have only recently been stunned, so you can see the difference from cards that have started to count down their stun counter and those that have not.



Let us know if you have thoughts, ideas or feedback! We're listening!

Fixes

Crabs will attack row protectors where possible

Restarting the game should not appear to update daily quests

Cards without attack points are no longer allowed to attack

Hero cards should no longer be stuck in the middle of the board if played at the end of a turn at the same time as the opponent turn starts and an event card triggers

Locked adventures are now locked also when trying to progress in adventure mode

Decks without heroes no longer has the menu pop up under the deck

Structure card pop up now lets you scroll if you have more than 6 structure cards

Changes