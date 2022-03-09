Content Update #2 is Live!

👋 Hey everyone! New Content patch is live!

Bliss Curses

This time, we’re bringing in new, challenging game mechanics - the Bliss Curses. As you venture further into the city, the eerie presence of Lady Bliss begins to twist it’s inhabitants, granting them new, unhuman powers.

When a Bliss Curse becomes active, it stays active until the end of the run. These curses give extra abilities to your opponents, so you will have to use a new strategy to defeat them. A few examples:

Curse of the Leeches - Enemies restore health when they damage a player.

Curse of the Tower - Enemies can only be damaged from the back.

Curse of the Infestation - Enemies decompose into pools of maggots upon death. Maggots follow the player attempting to devour him.

Curse of the Living Death - Enemies turn into Zombies after being killed. They hunger their killers blood.

You can choose to start the game with up to 5 random curses active. Each active curse makes the game more challenging, but also increases drop chances for rare resources.

Leaderboards

We’re also adding global leaderboards for 3 highest difficulty levels. Compete for the fastest clear time and show us your mastery of the Bliss!

New Cards

We’ve added two new cards aimed at adding some extra power to end-game melee decks - Break-in and Mercy Killing.

Patch Notes

👉 0.6.0

New

New Mechanic - Bliss Curses

New Mechanic - Start the game with new, higher difficulty modes for bigger rewards

Two new melee talent Cards: >Break-in< and >Mercy Killing<.

Added Global Leaderboards for highest difficulty levels.

Added blood-on-screen effect when Player gets hit.

Changes

Church slow debuff had its strength reduced by 50%