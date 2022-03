Patch Notes - March 9, 2022

Event

[Starlit Spring]

Event Period: March 9 (after maintenance) - April 6 (before maintenance)

Event Details

A new Event Attendance calendar will be available during the event period. Each day will reward you with a useful item as well as a Long Voyage Support Coins that you can exchange for even more goodies!

[table] [tr] [th]

Day 7

[/th] [th]

Day 14

[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Luminus Selection Box (Grade 2)

[/td] [td]

Luminus Random Box (Grade 4)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Items purchasable with Long Voyage Support Coins:

[table] <colgroup> <col /> <col /> <col /> </colgroup> [tr] [th]

Item Name

[/th] [th]

Coins

[/th] [th]

Monthly Purchase Restriction

[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Legendary Reset Scroll Selection Box x1

[/td] [td]

5

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Epic Reset Scroll Selection Box x1

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Bind] Epic Set Fixed Enhance Stone Selection Box

[/td] [td]

5

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Legendary Equipment Random Effect-Changer

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [td]

5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Epic Equipment Random Effect-Changer

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [td]

10

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Safe Enhancement Tool

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [td]

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Account] Unstable Weapon Enhance Stone

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [td]

5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Account] Unstable Armor Enhance Stone

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [td]

5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Lock Box

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [td]

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Brilliant Lock Box

[/td] [td]

2

[/td] [td]

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[Meet U at Harth]

Event Period: March 9 (after maintenance) - March 23 (before maintenance)

Event Details

During the event period, two boxes will be distributed via Gift Box that contains tons of items that will help you with progression!

Each box contains the next day’s box - you will be able to open it after a 23-hour cooldown!

[table] [tr] [th]

March 9 - March 15

[/th] [th]

March 16 - March 23

[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Cannot be used after March 23, 23:59 UTC

[/td] [td]

Cannot be used after March 30, 23:59 UTC

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 1

[/td] [td]

Day 1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Account] Blessed Enhance Stone Box x5

[/td] [td]

[Account] Blessed Enhance Stone Box x5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Enhancement Reset Scroll Selection Box x3

[/td] [td]

Brilliant Legendary Enhancement Reset Scroll (Selection) x3

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 2 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 2 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 2

[/td] [td]

Day 2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Bind] Mysterious Rune Equipment Selection Box x5

[/td] [td]

[Bind] Mysterious Rune Equipment Selection Box x5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Refined Mysterious Enhancement Tool x20

[/td] [td]

Refined Mysterious Enhancement Tool x20

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Unstable Mysterious Enhancement Tool x10

[/td] [td]

Unstable Mysterious Enhancement Tool x10

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 3 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 3 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 3

[/td] [td]

Day 3

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Bind] Epic Set Armor Fixed Enhance Stone x1

[/td] [td]

[Bind] Legendary Set Armor Fixed Enhance Stone x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Starlight Magic Stone Material Box x5

[/td] [td]

Starlight Magic Stone Material Box x5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Lock Box x1

[/td] [td]

Brilliant Lock Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 4 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 4 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 4

[/td] [td]

Day 4

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Upgrade Stone Selection Box x3

[/td] [td]

Radiant Upgrade Stone Selection Box x3

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Set Enhancement Rate Aid x2

[/td] [td]

Radiant Set Enhancement Rate Aid x2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 5 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 5 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 5

[/td] [td]

Day 5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Account] Unstable Enhance Stone Selection Box x5

[/td] [td]

[Account] Unstable Enhance Stone Selection Box x5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Hunting Mana EXP +100% Potion x2

[/td] [td]

Hunting Mana EXP +100% Potion x2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Event] Small Luminus Box x1

[/td] [td]

[Event] Small Luminus Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 6 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 6 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 6

[/td] [td]

Day 6

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Bind] Epic Set Weapon Fixed Enhance Stone x1

[/td] [td]

[Bind] Legendary Set Weapon Fixed Enhance Stone (26288) x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Account] Blessed Enhance Stone Box x5

[/td] [td]

[Account] Blessed Enhance Stone Box x5

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Hunting EXP Gain +100% Potion x2

[/td] [td]

Hunting EXP Gain +100% Potion x2

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[1st Week] Daily Day 7 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [td]

[2nd Week] Daily Day 7 Elyon Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Day 7

[/td] [td]

Day 7

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[Event] Dull Luminus Box x1

[/td] [td]

[Event] Dull Luminus Box x1

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Radiant Luminus Converter x3

[/td] [td]

Radiant Luminus Converter x3

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Fixed Issues

* The default Heal Critical Hit rate has been adjusted to 33%. This is an extra correction of a previously addressed issue where Heal Critical Hit was not working properly.