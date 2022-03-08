Patch notes v2022.1.0a

Thank you to everyone who has played the game with the newest update we released on Friday.

We listened closely to your feedback, and made note of issues you've been having, and we released two small fixes on Friday afternoon and Saturday to fix problems with the Labyrinth and with queuing for games in a party.

Today's release address three main things that we have spotted since the major update on Friday.

Ranked changes

Based on feedback from the community, we have made some changes to the Ranked ELO/Mark formula.

The details of the change in this update are:

Marks:

If you Survived, earn 2 Marks

If you Died and your team wins, earn 1 Mark

If you Died and your team loses (or you leave early), lose 1 Mark

ELO:

If you Survived, earn the same as now

If you Died and your team wins, earn half the ELO you would've gotten had you Survived

If you Died and your team loses (or you leave early), lose the same as now

The definition of a ‘Team Win’ here is slightly different: it's literally if the team you were on wins. Before, if you were voted out, you wouldn't be eligible for a 'Team Win'.

We hope this goes some way to satisfying the concerns players had about the removal of 'Team Win/Loss'.

Crash fixes

We have fixed 3 of the game's most common crashes that have been reported. Thank you to everyone who have been submitting bug reports.

Our new bug report function can be found by clicking the '...' button in the top right corner on the home screen, and going to 'Report bug'. We encourage you to use the bug reporter!



Messaging fixes

Wait, where did party text chat go?

Oh don't worry, it's back!

We have fixed text chat in the Main Menu when you are messaging friends or your party group.

Thank you as ever for your patience, and we'll see you in game!

The Deceit Team

