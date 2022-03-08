v0.13 [update #02]

👁️ Main Game Feature-Complete

V0.13 brings kids, and dogs, and songs to the prologue, as we are recording the final Voice Actors. The main game is now feature-Complete ; all 3 Acts and Challenges (repeat playthroughs) are coded in.

PS: If you find bugs, blame the version number (and let me know via Discord)

🎤 Final Recording & Price Increase

10/03 we're recording and a couple of days after we should have the final lines in the game.

NOTE :: At that point I'll be increasing the game's price to its full price (about 50% higher than Early Access), so now's your last chance to grab it at the Early Access price : )