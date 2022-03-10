 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swords of Legends Online update for 10 March 2022

Costumes for New Classes and Fluffy Mount

Share · View all patches · Build 8333191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Head on down to the shop today and check out our latest cosmetic items:

Costumes for the new classes
As Fox Mage and Spirit Warrior, you will want to look fabulous on your adventures. That’s why we have two particularly beautiful outfits available for both young women in the shop. This way, you can dress to impress!

The following costumes are now available for young women:

  • Rosy Play of Water
  • Black Play of the Moon
  • Sunny Play of Rain
  • Colourful Play of Clouds
  • Frostbreeze Rime
  • Winterbloom Rime
  • Frostnight Rime
  • Blood Moon Rime

Cuddly Mount
Let the cute “Fuzzball” mount carry you into battle! This fluffy kitten will not only go perfectly with the costume set that has been available in the Crimson Coins shop since last week, but also matches the prices of the Battle Pass. So head on down to the shop and grab yourself your own cuddly kitty!

Enjoy!
The SOLO Team

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.