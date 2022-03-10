Costumes for New Classes and Fluffy Mount

Head on down to the shop today and check out our latest cosmetic items:

Costumes for the new classes

As Fox Mage and Spirit Warrior, you will want to look fabulous on your adventures. That’s why we have two particularly beautiful outfits available for both young women in the shop. This way, you can dress to impress!

The following costumes are now available for young women:

Rosy Play of Water

Black Play of the Moon

Sunny Play of Rain

Colourful Play of Clouds

Frostbreeze Rime

Winterbloom Rime

Frostnight Rime

Blood Moon Rime

Cuddly Mount

Let the cute “Fuzzball” mount carry you into battle! This fluffy kitten will not only go perfectly with the costume set that has been available in the Crimson Coins shop since last week, but also matches the prices of the Battle Pass. So head on down to the shop and grab yourself your own cuddly kitty!

Enjoy!

The SOLO Team