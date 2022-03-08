Version 1.5.1 - Hotfix

Fixes

In Ranked, fixed end-of-game screen using Season 2 MMR Values

In Campaign, Money Tower should no longer generate gold during wave breaks

Fixed customize builder/tower having a pitch black backdrop

Fixed a few tooltips that weren't properly updated on Version 1.5 release

In terms of other issues, we're still trying to debug the eternal desync issue. For those of you that keep running into it, we know it's been frustrating to deal with. To help us track down the issue on our end, please send us your logs & replays on our Discord in the #bug-reports channel.

There's also been numerous suggestions regarding our clunky Lobby & Lobby List interface. We didn't manage to get around to it this patch, but we are looking into cleaning our interface up in the next version or so.

Look forward to an announcement sometime next week about our plans for New Maps & Mazing DLC!