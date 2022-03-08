Hot Fix 0.15.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8332747 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

Tower Glove: Optimized Copycat duplication mode preview

Tower Glove: Added keybind (defaults to mouse wheel up and down) for switching tools while C is being held

Tower Glove: Pressing 1-8 while C is being held will switch between modes

Condo Hub: When a player enters a Condo, instead of saying "player has left", it'll say which condo they went into

Condo Hub: When a player checks into their Condo, it will no longer show the "player has left"

Improved Condo Hub connection establishment when traveling to the Hub

Accelerate: Adjusted turning & drifting

Bug Fixes

Tower Glove: Fixed Tower Glove blocking third person zoom at the wrong times (should only do it if you are using a tool and selecting an item)

Tower Glove: Fixed duplication mode key prompt not showing up for Copycat

Fixed a few movement desyncs

Fixed Plaza map being available while in Condo Hub/Game World Ports

Fixed fast travel to Condos not taking you to the Condo Hub doorway

Fixed number sign item being the wrong model

Fixed collection book opening to the wrong map on second map Accelerate tracks

Fixed Huge Fireplace not replicating to clients

Fixed canvas "Friends Only" setting hiding your own canvases

Fixed Game World Ports return to Plaza teleporter not taking you back to a Plaza or showing "Unknown"

Fixed client desync regarding condo surfaces in condos causing players to stutter around on certain surfaces

Courtyard: Fixed weird lighting on some walls

Courtyard: Fixed certain lights not working in some rooms

Fixed a few workshop related crashes

Accelerate: Fixed a spot in Riptide Retreat that would get you stuck after the first ramp

Fixed collision issues with heart icon

Trainyard/Nightyard: Fixed some collision issues

Accelerate: Fixed Bedroom Mastered, Sunrise Isles Mastered, and Pine Valley Mastered achievements not incrementing properly

Accelerate: Fixed homing items going under the map if you use them while in air

Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun traveling over the bridge wrongly

Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun not traveling properly on the off-road section near the end of the track

Accelerate: Fixed finish ding sound not adjusting to sound volume settings

Fixed Balloon and Lights (with string lengths) not letting you adjust string length

Fixed adjusting length of the Huge Fireplace causing a UI bug while changing the length

Fixed setting values such as length or radius on items having really large floats (0.150125 will now become 0.15)

Fixed light radius setting using the old slider input UI

