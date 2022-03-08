Hot Fix 0.15.0.1

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
Changes
- Tower Glove: Optimized Copycat duplication mode preview
- Tower Glove: Added keybind (defaults to mouse wheel up and down) for switching tools while C is being held
- Tower Glove: Pressing 1-8 while C is being held will switch between modes
- Condo Hub: When a player enters a Condo, instead of saying "player has left", it'll say which condo they went into
- Condo Hub: When a player checks into their Condo, it will no longer show the "player has left"
- Improved Condo Hub connection establishment when traveling to the Hub
- Accelerate: Adjusted turning & drifting
Bug Fixes
- Tower Glove: Fixed Tower Glove blocking third person zoom at the wrong times (should only do it if you are using a tool and selecting an item)
- Tower Glove: Fixed duplication mode key prompt not showing up for Copycat
- Fixed a few movement desyncs
- Fixed Plaza map being available while in Condo Hub/Game World Ports
- Fixed fast travel to Condos not taking you to the Condo Hub doorway
- Fixed number sign item being the wrong model
- Fixed collection book opening to the wrong map on second map Accelerate tracks
- Fixed Huge Fireplace not replicating to clients
- Fixed canvas "Friends Only" setting hiding your own canvases
- Fixed Game World Ports return to Plaza teleporter not taking you back to a Plaza or showing "Unknown"
- Fixed client desync regarding condo surfaces in condos causing players to stutter around on certain surfaces
- Courtyard: Fixed weird lighting on some walls
- Courtyard: Fixed certain lights not working in some rooms
- Fixed a few workshop related crashes
- Accelerate: Fixed a spot in Riptide Retreat that would get you stuck after the first ramp
- Fixed collision issues with heart icon
- Trainyard/Nightyard: Fixed some collision issues
- Accelerate: Fixed Bedroom Mastered, Sunrise Isles Mastered, and Pine Valley Mastered achievements not incrementing properly
- Accelerate: Fixed homing items going under the map if you use them while in air
- Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun traveling over the bridge wrongly
- Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun not traveling properly on the off-road section near the end of the track
- Accelerate: Fixed finish ding sound not adjusting to sound volume settings
- Fixed Balloon and Lights (with string lengths) not letting you adjust string length
- Fixed adjusting length of the Huge Fireplace causing a UI bug while changing the length
- Fixed setting values such as length or radius on items having really large floats (0.150125 will now become 0.15)
- Fixed light radius setting using the old slider input UI
