Tower Unite update for 8 March 2022

Hot Fix 0.15.0.1

Tower Unite update for 8 March 2022

Hot Fix 0.15.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

  • Tower Glove: Optimized Copycat duplication mode preview
  • Tower Glove: Added keybind (defaults to mouse wheel up and down) for switching tools while C is being held
  • Tower Glove: Pressing 1-8 while C is being held will switch between modes
  • Condo Hub: When a player enters a Condo, instead of saying "player has left", it'll say which condo they went into
  • Condo Hub: When a player checks into their Condo, it will no longer show the "player has left"
  • Improved Condo Hub connection establishment when traveling to the Hub
  • Accelerate: Adjusted turning & drifting

Bug Fixes

  • Tower Glove: Fixed Tower Glove blocking third person zoom at the wrong times (should only do it if you are using a tool and selecting an item)
  • Tower Glove: Fixed duplication mode key prompt not showing up for Copycat
  • Fixed a few movement desyncs
  • Fixed Plaza map being available while in Condo Hub/Game World Ports
  • Fixed fast travel to Condos not taking you to the Condo Hub doorway
  • Fixed number sign item being the wrong model
  • Fixed collection book opening to the wrong map on second map Accelerate tracks
  • Fixed Huge Fireplace not replicating to clients
  • Fixed canvas "Friends Only" setting hiding your own canvases
  • Fixed Game World Ports return to Plaza teleporter not taking you back to a Plaza or showing "Unknown"
  • Fixed client desync regarding condo surfaces in condos causing players to stutter around on certain surfaces
  • Courtyard: Fixed weird lighting on some walls
  • Courtyard: Fixed certain lights not working in some rooms
  • Fixed a few workshop related crashes
  • Accelerate: Fixed a spot in Riptide Retreat that would get you stuck after the first ramp
  • Fixed collision issues with heart icon
  • Trainyard/Nightyard: Fixed some collision issues
  • Accelerate: Fixed Bedroom Mastered, Sunrise Isles Mastered, and Pine Valley Mastered achievements not incrementing properly
  • Accelerate: Fixed homing items going under the map if you use them while in air
  • Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun traveling over the bridge wrongly
  • Accelerate - Criss-Cross Rapids: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun not traveling properly on the off-road section near the end of the track
  • Accelerate: Fixed finish ding sound not adjusting to sound volume settings
  • Fixed Balloon and Lights (with string lengths) not letting you adjust string length
  • Fixed adjusting length of the Huge Fireplace causing a UI bug while changing the length
  • Fixed setting values such as length or radius on items having really large floats (0.150125 will now become 0.15)
  • Fixed light radius setting using the old slider input UI

