3D Dungeon Crawler RPG [Potato Flowers in Full Bloom] Now Available!

3D Dungeon Crawler RPG Potato Flowers in Full Bloom has now been released!

Delve into the dungeon in search of mythical seeds.

To celebrate the release we have made a gameplay stream by Namarikirin （@NAMARIKIRIN） available to view on the Steam store page.

It may give you some hints on clearing the early stages of the game!

https://steamcommunity.com/broadcast/watch/76561199176788686

The demo version is also available and you can even carry over your save data to the full release!

We hope you can lose yourself in the unique world of Potato Flowers in Full Bloom.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601280/

PLAYISM

Visit the PLAYISM Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Check out our blog