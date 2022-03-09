New playable Characters are now available | Hotfix 1.4.2

Hello, Detectives!

We're happy to announce that the latest characters have log-in to the gamedecverse. Unveil the story once again; you can now play as Izmael Krostov, a veteran mariner with vast technical knowledge, or Dafne Bennet, who's fascinated with strange worlds. Each character has her own unique story, immersing themselves in the Gamedec world with unique attributes.

If you're interested in finding out more about the character's background and professions, please head to the following articles we published recently on Steam:Dafne Bennet and Izmael Krostov. Please make sure your game is updated with the latest version available. The update is required to activate the skins properly.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1912680/Gamedec_Izmael_Krostov__New_Character/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1912690/Gamedec_Dafne_Bennet__New_Character/

Let's move to the bug fixing part. the latest Hotfix 1.4.2 is also live in the stores. Along with all the slightest changes, we're adding the option you've asked for – A second dialogue layout. Since today you can choose whether you wish to have a Dialogue List or Dialogue Wheel. We can guarantee that this isn't the latest word from us. The next update with major changes is currently warming up in the starting box. We can't wait to release it in the upcoming weeks, finally!

All the minor changes you can find below are separated between the locations where you reported the issues. Please join the existing threads on Steam Discussion Forum or create a new one if you have any thoughts.

Hotfix 1.4.2 Changelist:

General:

The second dialogue widget layout was added: Dialogue List (visible on a screenshot above)

Fixed a misspelled button's name in the tutorial

Fixed one of the Options - "Interaction Size" is now properly assigned and less confusing

The 4: 3 resolution is now supported by letterboxing, which improved overall UI appearance in this resolution

Text scaling options were improved

The list in Save Menu was improved – the automatical order of saves was improved

Dialogue tooltips were improved

Buttons 1, 3, Q, and E are switching tabs in Codex again

The double loading of Credits was fixed

Mashing the "Save" button won't create multiple saves anymore

Issues with the game crashing after attempting to load a save or start a new game were fixed

Font in Deduction, Codex, and Professions was improved – it's clearer and works better with scaling options

It won't be possible to buy twice the V-Ghost program

Some typos and misspelled gender tags and links were fixed

Footsteps sounds were fixed

The achievements descriptions were improved. The Traditional Chinese descriptions were added

New pop-ups about saving the progress were added

Like Father Like Son:

The voice mail now has some visual feedback when interacting to

Valedictorian Achievement will now again appear as it should be

Loading an older save shouldn't crash the game in the Theatre anymore

The quest with Bob and Rhonda was improved

Deduction in the Street was improved

The Unicorn won't have a unicorn avatar after becoming a human

Bliss's sounds were added

The minigame with the floppy disc was fixed

Gamedec won't spawn out of the Theatre after re-loading a save made in it

Gamedec won't go through Rhonda's model anymore

Ken won't be able to go into the Theatre with Gamedec anymore

Harvest Time:

All avatars of Ken were improved to match his current appearance depending on a moment in the case

The issue with the Cow quest not ending satisfyingly was fixed

Gamedec will now go back to the apartment at the end of the case if this option is chosen

End case dialogue with Ken was improved

Wild Poppy won't get stuck in the City after interacting with the Chapel

The fence will appear on the Farm if it's bought

Saving game on the Farm was improved

Fallen Hero:

The issue with the game crashing after approximately 15 minutes in the Bar was fixed

Completing a quest from the Trolls will now give access to the top floor

Cam Grozny's subquest will now appear under the right main quest

The changed posters will remain after re-loading the game

Cohh won't sink in his chair anymore

Knight’s Code:

The Eagle's behavior events after the interaction was improved

The Quest Log in the Jail was fixed. It now shows the correct amount of bells

"Pick up the stone" dialogue option won't be multiplied anymore

An additional NPC will now appear when talking to Eagle

Some general audio improvements were made

The Jail minigame now works better with a gamepad

Umbra won't go away while talking to Gamedec anymore

Collision near Lord's house was fixed

The inventory on UI was improved

Axis Mundi:

The issue with blocking the game after interacting with Jester on his platform was fixed

General sound improvements were made

Gamedec won't comment as if he had visited the other platforms when he's on the first one anymore

The computer won't have tree's interaction anymore

Saving the game on the bridge won't cause a blocker anymore

Codebreaker won't appear in the NPC's body anymore

Jester won't appear in the Gamedec's body anymore

Handy Joe won't be described as Wild Poppy anymore

