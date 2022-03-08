[Season Preview] 3-Star Unit: Alchemists

Esteemed Warlord,

In the Paragons season, we'll be introducing a 3-star unit with a brand-new mechanic, the Alchemists. And we've now made available their preorder! Get the [Alchemists Preorder Bundle] to try them out as soon as the new season launches.

Original Price: 2,400 Sovereigns

Discount Price: 1,680 Sovereigns

Unit Description:

Star Level: ★★★

Background Info:

The Alchemists is a troop of women formed at St. Nolan's Academy in the Falois city of Belanostra. St. Nolan's Academy has had a history of teaching medicine and the usage of herbs since long before the Paragons War broke out. While it wasn't always well-known, its students possessed greater medical skill than that of ordinary practicing healers.

The Wealish forces conquered Belanostra not long after the Paragons War broke out. They occupied the academy and forced those studying there to heal their wounded. Yet, some were unwilling to sink so low as to aid the enemy. Instead, they began studying alchemy under the headmistress in secret. They fled their former home to join Falois' army where they healed the wounded and helped best they could in battle.

They came to be known throughout the world as the Alchemists.

Unit Characteristics:

With their skills, they set up a medical area within which they heal allied forces.

This will enable wounded units to recover quickly to once again take part in battle.

They can throw smoke bombs to obscure the enemy's vision, interfere with ranged attacks, and cover retreats.

