Hotfix 1.06

Fixed Redpoint EOS issues

Fixed 3:100038 and similar login error/issues

Updated region names

We’ve had to completely rewrite our backend systems to help deal with the huge influx of new sailors! If you encounter any bugs or issues with login or VOIP, please let us know in the comments!

If everything goes well, this update should not change anything for most of you. For those who had problems, we hope this solves the issues you have had loading into the game!

Just in case, we do have the capability to roll this update back in case everything catches fire.

(Note: We are aware of lobby loading issues and we’re investigating the matter. Thank you for letting us know, and thank you for your patience.)