DarkSpar update for 8 March 2022

Patch 1.0d, bug fix plus small QoL

Patch 1.0d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for the feedback and for making Darkspar a fun launch!

Patch 1.0d brings

Bugfix:

  1. It should no longer be possible to crash the game while clicking randomly around the screen with the rename or name recruit input boxes open

QoL:

  1. We got a lot of feedback that the pop up alerts when you find an item (the alerts that have the OK button) were pausing for too long a time so these boxes will now auto-close in 15 seconds instead of 30. If this is too fast, there is now a setting in preferences that allows you to set the auto-close on these type of alerts to 10, 15, or 30 seconds

