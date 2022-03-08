Patch 1.0d, bug fix plus small QoL

Thanks for the feedback and for making Darkspar a fun launch!
Patch 1.0d brings
Bugfix:
- It should no longer be possible to crash the game while clicking randomly around the screen with the rename or name recruit input boxes open
QoL:
- We got a lot of feedback that the pop up alerts when you find an item (the alerts that have the OK button) were pausing for too long a time so these boxes will now auto-close in 15 seconds instead of 30. If this is too fast, there is now a setting in preferences that allows you to set the auto-close on these type of alerts to 10, 15, or 30 seconds
