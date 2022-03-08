Factions have been introduced, join a faction and earn reputation with them to new achievements.

After completing Order 40 you will have access to factions.

Completing orders whilst in a faction will earn reputation with that faction, there are achievements to collect and future content patches will allow for unique rewards exclusive to your faction.

There will also be "Faction Orders" specific orders to your faction that require more work, a longer timer and a big chunk of rep with your faction.

Factions

The Forsaken

Risen to serve again the Forsaken deal in death and sacrifice. They are known for calculated battles and think to the long term.

The Branded

Born in flames or through a trial of inferno the Branded are aggressive and known for their relentless attitude, no fight is too big or too small.

The Plagued

Forged as amalgamations, pieced together as they build strength from others, lethal attitudes, if it benefits them they’ll cull the weak for the greater cause.