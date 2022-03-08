Star Explorers 5.1.7 Release

I am having a party now, because the infamous inventory bug has finally been fixed. Well one of them anyway :)

So it seems if you selected an item in your backpack, and then selected an item in storage, then took the item from storage then clicked the "place item" button on the backpack side, it would cause a strange item to appear in storage. For most item types, this was not possible, because taking an item from storage would cause the item details on the backpack side to disappear.

However, for blueprints in particular, this preventive measure was not active. So it was possible to do this sequence with a blueprint, whether in your ship's storage, a treasure cache or when buying and selling. Now that I finally witnessed the event happening in this super helpful youtube video: I was able to finally reproduce the issue and get to the bottom of it!

The latest update just treats blueprints like every other item, and they should no longer allow for this bug to occur.

TL;DR inventory works better and should not produce weird, broken items.