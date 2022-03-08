Version 1.6.3 Update Notes
New Features:
- Harpy Owl: A new flying enemy type has been added. The Harpy Owls can be found in the wooded areas around the Factory.
Harpy Owl Base Stats:
Health Points: 50
Attack Points: 50
Attack Range: 2
Movement Speed: 5
Added a new Rising Mist visual effect to the Zombie enemy type.
Added Blood Golem enemies to the Courtyard Portal as a rare spawn. They where only found in the Red Room as the main enemy in prior versions.
Added a background image and random tips to the Loading Screen.
- Updated the Vase artwork for a more realistic ceramic look.
- Added blood to the inside of Vase pickup and Bedroom item.
Bug Fixes:
Fix Wife's hair texture overlap bug.
Resize Interaction Zones for all interactable items. This can best be seen in the Bedroom when looking between the Bed and Table Lamp.
Fixed the Name input field in the Game Settings panel to select the full text automatically as it was before.
