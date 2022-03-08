New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.001_Autobuild_Automation

This one is on the main branch and the beta branch. If you have any issues, you can always go back to most_recent_stable, or most_recent_stable_beta to get the prior build.

This one has a number of bugfixes that came up over the weekend (it's inevitable with such a larger group of players coming in, much as we try to avoid that issue).

This also includes automation options for the automation game settings thanks to NR SirLimbo. Basically, any mod can now much more easily add settings to auto-build units of specific types at planets without having to go in and add special code for each one.

Marauders now use a lot fewer drones, but their drones are more powerful, so they should perform better and still be just as powerful. Big thanks to CRCGamer for getting those worked out.

Lots of new DLC3 things to test and play with thanks to Badger and StarKelp in particular.

The Macrophage Histiocytes mod by StarKelp is also back in action, which is exciting to see!

I wound up creating a lot of the framework today that is required for getting beacon factions back into the game (the old way those worked was super inefficient and not extensible, so I had to take those out during the refactor, and it's been on my todo list to add them back in in a better way that can work with any faction without custom code; in the meantime we have the new roguelike features in the base game, like random faction additions). This was in service of a fix to nomad galaxy having a few issues if you didn't already have nomads directly added, but it wound up doing double duty for getting through the trickier half of the beacon code.

Several other bugs were also fixed, among the various other tweaks and typo fixes.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!