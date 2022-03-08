Share · View all patches · Build 8330246 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for March 7th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since February 22nd, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

February 2022 Condo Contest (OVER)

The February 2022 Condo Contest has concluded.

Congratulations to the following participants:

1st Place - @Baby_In_A_Pipe

2nd Place - @CalculatorSpoon

3rd Place - @netforce10

4th Place - @fruzstrated

5th Place - @DozedTigers

Thank you again to everyone who participated, and we can't wait to see you all next time.

You can view all of the condo contest entries here!

We're currently working on Update 0.15.0.1, which will fix various issues that came up during the original 0.15.0.0 update, as well as fixing various older crashes.

You can view the planned fixes and changes here.

Last week, we released Update 0.15.0.0 which included in the new Condo Hub and a new Accelerate map, Riptide Retreat.

The update also came with a Plaza Update, and the combination of all of the condo tools into the new Tower Glove.

You can read all about the update here.

Virus: Corrosion

Johanna continued working on a new virus map based off a block out design by Lifeless.

Virus: Corrosion EARLY WIP





Miscellany

Johanna worked on optimizing several aspects of the game.

JJosh continued working on the third party plushes.

Lifeless continued working on Minigolf: Dark and Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia. He also fixed some bugs with Zombie Massacre: Nightyard and Trainyard, as well as Condo: Courtyard Villa.

macdguy re-worked a bit with the Tower Glove, and fixed various bugs. He also worked on Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia.

Madmijk continued working on the condo instruments.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements and optimizations, while also fixing some crashes.

Wheezwer started working on posters for the Condo Video Rental store. She also made a mural for the Bowling store.

Will continued working on music, and helped with sounds for the condo instruments.

Plaza: Bowling Store Mural

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since February 22nd, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

