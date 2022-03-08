v.3.0.9 Staff gate added to Architect's Collection!

Hello aquarium architects. I hope you've had a great start to the year. I've been working on a little update for you guys. Let's take a look.

Staff gate added to Architect's Collection

Shortly after the Architect's Collection DLC launch, a suggestion was made to me. With the addition of all the new "dividers" (a selection of low wall-like objects which block movement but not visibility), was it possible to add a divider which only staff could pass through?

I'm very happy to announce that the all-new Staff Gate has been added to the Architect's Collection with this update.

This object is essentially a cross between the Staff Door and the One-Way Gate which was added to the base game last November. Like the Staff Door, only employees can use the Staff Gate, but it has the nice low aesthetic associated with the One-Way Gate that makes it look good paired with the dividers added with the Architect's Collection.

In the above picture I've used the Staff Gate to separate off a section of the aquarium where I'm storing gift shop refills away from potentially thieving guests.

In fairness, a One-Way Gate from the base game facing in the correct direction could be used to achieve the same result.

Here is where the Staff Gate comes into its own. When you have just a single line of dividers but want to allow an employee to take a short-cut rather than walk all the way around the route.

Like almost everything else in the Architect's Collection, the Staff Gate is paintable so you can customise it to your liking. What will you use it for?

Changelog

Along with the Staff Gate there are bunch of bug fixes and improvements included with this update: