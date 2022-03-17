Humans, get ready to Red Rock!

Are you ready to Red Rock?... HUMANS, we can’t hear you... Are. You. Ready. To. RED ROCK! You are? That’s great, because Red Rock is ready for you.

Grab your tools and prepare to explore a BRAND NEW desert level, as Human: Fall Flat heads to the arid lands of Red Rock! This harsh environment is filled with all manner of challenges and puzzles: use the law of attraction to find your way through insane levels of gung-ho ridiculousness with the gravity gun. Also, don't forget you’re able to bring your friends when going off-road to find out all the secrets of the canyon; seven pals by your side in co-op just maximises the fun.

To celebrate Red Rock’s release, we’ve also updated the Human: Fall Flat Soundtrack with the incredible Red Rock score, taking the total number of tracks up to 22. All existing soundtrack owners will get the new song for free.

There are now 20 fun-packed levels in Human: Fall Flat plus thousands more in the Steam Workshop. Keep up to date by following us on Twitter @HumanFallFlat, join our Discord server, and you can watch the latest trailers on our YouTube channel.